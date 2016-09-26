13 classic coats to buy now and wear forever

The start of the new season poses a great opportunity to start building your autumn/winter wardrobe and what better place to start than with a coat. Arguably the biggest sartorial investment you will make in the coming months, it’s important to update your outerwear without splashing out on something that will fail to stand the test of time. You want something that’s going to look just as good with jeans and a t-shirt as it will with a cocktail dress, that’s warm yet stylish and above all else, impeccably cut.

A classic coat doesn’t have to be boring but sticking to a scale of warm, understated tones such as monochrome, caramel and khaki green will promise longevity without sacrificing any style points.

Instead, play with structure, volume and pattern to take your look to the next level while ensuring it can still be worn year after year.

Marietta Military Coat, £299, John Lewis





Military inspired designs are enduring so don’t be afraid to jump in with a bold button down. This khaki green option from Hobbs combines clean lines, a longline silhouette and epaulette detailing for on-trend classicism.

Vance Cropped Mac, £235, Reiss





Without doubt, macs are one of the most iconic styles of coat but if you’re looking for something a little more modern try this cropped version from Reiss. The cloud-grey colouring, lightweight fabric and traditional design make it the perfect addition to any wardrobe all year round.

Clean DB Coat, £85, Warehouse





This midnight blue coat is an undisputable classic that promises to work with everything from chunky knits to your favourite LBD. We love the fact that it buttons to the side to give your waist a little extra definition.

Haze Check Patch Pocket Coat, £298, Jigsaw





​This might sit on the pricier end of the scale but if it’s in your budget, it’s well worth investing in. Made from black Italian melange wool this double breasted coat is speckled yellow, featuring textured bouclé pockets and small shoulder pads for additional structure.

Wide Lapel Wool Blend Coat, £129.99, Mango





You can’t go wrong with a creamy beige coat, especially when it’s as detailed and exquisitely cut as this one. Made from a wool mix fabric, the wide lapels can be worn flat against the chest or elevated to create a funnel neck. Also available in black.

Khaki Wide Collar Wrap Front Longline Coat, £49.99, New Look





Khaki green is one of those colours that promises to never go out of fashion as well as going with most things in your wardrobe. This option from New Look has got the whole shebang; a tie waist, wrap front and simple long sleeves. It’s also an absolute steal for less than £50.

Monochrome Prince of Wales Checked Coat, £59, Dorothy Perkins





Monochrome doesn’t have to be dull and this Prince of Wales checked coat proves it. The classic colour-way means it will go with absolutely everything while the pattern, despite its traditionalism, adds a little panache to the simplest of outfits.

Burgundy Fit and Flare Coat, £89, Miss Selfridge





A little faux fur certainly goes a long way so don’t be afraid to play with texture on an otherwise classic coat. The deep burgundy matched with the fit and flare design, and cinched in waist is perfect for those looking for a girlish cut.

Padded Parka, £29.99, H&M





A coat doesn’t have to be perfectly structured to be considered a classic and the hooded parka is the perfect example. For those off-duty days a khaki green, long line cut will afford style without looking like you’ve tried.

Wool Cashmere Coat, £149, Marks and Spencer





The camel coat is an undisputed wardrobe staple and if you haven’t got one, you definitely need to reconsider your new season essentials. This option from Marks and Spencer is made from a wool and cashmere mix with a button through fastening and a lavishly tailored fit.

Leopard Print Coat, £85, Topshop





Leopard print might not be the first thing that pops into your head when you think of the word classic and while it’s certainly a stand-out piece, it also promises to withstand fashion’s cyclical trends. It’s a pattern that’s always on-trend and makes for a dramatic finish when paired with a simple, all-black ensemble.

Soft Wool Blend Tailored Coat, £69.90, Uniqlo





Uniqlo are great for staple pieces and this modest, straight-cut oversized coat is the perfect go-to for day or night. Our favourite is this workable shade of light grey but it also comes in beige, olive, dark grey and black so take your pick.

Rounded Wool Coat, £175, Cos





Cos are well-known for their modern take on classic wardrobe staples and this slightly rounded, cocoon shape coat makes for a perfect happy medium. The red ochre outer makes a nice change to black without making too much of a statement while the clean v-neck, tonal buttons and large patch pockets add extra detail.