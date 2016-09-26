11 High Street dresses you'll want to live in this autumn

From colourful prints to a versatile knit, the great British High-Street is abounding with new season dresses that you won’t want to take off. For autumn/winter, pretty patchwork florals, texture and the midi-length reign supreme while slip dresses hold their own with the addition of a tee or comfy roll-neck. With brisker days well-and-truly setting in, these dresses guarantee to be a firm favourite for those of us in the pursuit of throw-on-and-go appeal; five more minutes in bed and some serious autumnal style points.

Topshop Ditsy Floral Midi Dress £56





Florals are just as great in Autumn as they are spring and we love the vintage inspired ditsy print on this midi dress. Team with block heel shoes for a ladylike finish.

Whistles Dallaway Silk Strappy Dress £350





If you’re looking to splurge on a seasonal staple then this is the one for you. The calf length silky dress is decorated in contrasting prints with delicate straps and a flared full skirt. We think this would look great paired with a black roll neck knit.

New Look Black Floral Tie Waist Midi Dress £24.99





This is a great option for day to night dressing that works just as well at work as it does the bar. The all over floral print adds a little colour to your sombre autumn wardrobe while the wide split sleeves flash a little flesh.

Warehouse Flare Cuff Dress £59





Flute sleeves are the go-to trend of the season so investing in this knitted flare cuff dress will prove a wise move. Not only is it stylish but it’s also seriously comfortable and looks just as good paired with trainers as it does a pair of pointed courts.

Mango Ribbed Long Dress £39.99





This dress is perfect for those days when getting out of your pyjamas feels like the end of the world. The cotton-blend fabric is super soft to the touch, stretchy and long sleeved for a little coverage. We think this would look best paired with white tennis shoes.

H&M Off The Shoulder Dress £29.99





The off-the-shoulder trend has officially continued into autumn so why not give this snug option from H&M a go? This light knit dress comes in a ribbed fabric with a slight sheen, a foldover top hem and a slit in one side.

Warehouse Tie Waist Crepe Dress £39





A little black dress is an essential for every wardrobe and this one from Warehouse is perfect for those looking for style without trying too hard. An otherwise simple design, the dress is cinched in with dramatic waist tie detailing and oversized sleeves.

River Island Floral Print Cape Frill Dress £45





With floral detailing, cape frill detailing and a dipped neckline you’d be excused for mistaking this as a springtime offering but luckily, it works just as well in colder climes too. The cap sleeves and high-low hemline offer just the right amount of coverage that looks great teamed with a pair of chunky boots.

Monki Shirt Dress £35





A shirt dress is a great go-to piece for any wardrobe and we love this oversized offering from Monki. The boxy fit means it’s super comfy to wear while the turned up sleeves and breast pockets afford it extra definition.

Zara Floral Midi Devore Dress £89.99





Just because the days are getting darker doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to follow suit and this long semi-sheer dress from Zara with a green and amber botanical is an instant all-in-one outfit.

Marks and Spencer Satin Floral Slip Dress £39.50





The slip dress has stood the test of time and is here to live another, albeit slightly colder, day. We love the burst of bright florals on this black satin dress that sits just below the knee. Wear yours with boots by day and skyscraper heels by night.