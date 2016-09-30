As a singer, songwriter, actress and mother, finding time to work out must be tough to fit in to Beyoncé’s busy schedule.

For the latest drop of Ivy Park, the superstar has unveiled a video which, while entirely inspirational, proves that even Queen Bey herself needs a little motivation when it comes to hitting the gym.

The new collection is a hybrid of fashion-led, technical design for both and off the field

A montage of footage that previews some of the new clothes also shows snippets of her at the gym, on stage and making time for her family with cameos from Jay Z and Blue Ivy; the very people that keep her going.

"When I'm about to give up, I picture that one person I love more than anyone. I picture them wherever they are in the world and I imagine myself running towards them. I see their face and they're smiling and cheering and they're so proud of me. They're shouting my name and I make it to the end. I push past the pain and I find love.”

Beyoncé models the Ivy Park Asymmetrical Sports Rib Crop, £26, topshop.com

If that’s not motivation enough we guarantee that even the most fleeting glance at the new range of performance wear is sure to get you going.

Beyoncé has made it known that through Ivy Park she seeks to create a hybrid of fashion-led, technical design for both and off the field and this latest drop does exactly that.

Uniting clean lines and relaxed shapes there are fine knits, ribbed joggers and cut-away tank tops but perhaps the most stand out pieces prove the line’s adaptability.

For the new season, warmer more practical styles such as oversized sweats, boxy-shaped hoodies, puffa jackets and autumnal burgundy make for the perfect cool weather casual wardrobe.