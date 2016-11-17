The countdown to the colossal spending frenzy where big-name retailers slash their prices has officially begun and while it’s a given that most of your favourite stores will join in if you’re going to make the most of it, you need to do your homework.

It’s the perfect time to indulge in some retail therapy, to start your Christmas shopping or nab that coat you’ve been eyeing up for a while but some brands can be pretty secretive about their discounts, leaving it until the last possible minute before giving anything away.

Whether you’re one of many brave sale-seekers hitting the high street or you’re staying in and surfing the world-wide-web there are few things to keep in mind. Firstly, many of these deals are only available for a limited time so keep note of the dates and prioritise your shopping time accordingly.

Similarly, while the temptation to add things to your basked willy-nilly is oh so real, a stack of cheap items soon starts to add up so make a list of things you definitely want or set yourself a realist budget, and stick to it.

Luckily, we’ve saved you a scouring stint and put together a list of the crème de le crème of fashion and beauty bargains you’re not going to want to miss.

Aldo

Get an impressive 50 per cent off original reduced styles from 24 to 27 November. You can also get 20 per cent off regular styles and 50 per cent off reduced styles on Cyber Monday, 28 November.

The Body Shop

The beauty brand is selling hundreds of items with a 50 per cent discount and offering shoppers 40 per cent off items already included in the sale.

Black leather perspex boots, Lavish Alice, Was £98 Now £68.60, 24 to 28 November

Braun

You can get beauty, grooming and hair care products with up to 50 per cent off including the Series 9 shaver, range of beard trimmers, and women’s epilators.

Burton

The menswear retailer are offering up to 50 per cent off selected lines from 24 to 28 November.

Daisy London

This stunning jewellery brand are giving you an amazing 25 per cent off all styles.

Debenhams

The department store is offering VAT-free prices on perfumes and up to 50 per cent off selected clothing, including jeans, knitwear and men’s shirts.

Dorothy Perkins

If you visit in-store you can get 50 per cent from 21 November but if you’re shopping online you’ll have to wait until the 23rd.

Figleaves

This retailer has some great deals offering 25 per cent off full priced lines and 30 per cent off silk. It will also be providing a whopping 30 per cent off big brands like Ugg and Calvin Klein.

Foreo

The cult beauty brand are giving 25% off selected products from 25th - 28th November.

French Connection

You can get up to 50 per cent off selected lines launching online Wednesday on the 23rd and in stores on Thursday.

GHD

In need of a new pair of straighteners? Now’s the perfect time because GHD are offering £20 off selected products from 21 to 30 November.

Mac have an exclusive Vamplify Lipgloss going on sale from 25th November

House Of Fraser

There will be up to 50 per cent off women’s fashion, men’s fashion and homewear, as well as beauty and grooming products.

La Redoute

Amazingly, La Redoute is putting on a week long event 21 to 28 November with 40 per cent off everything.

Lavish Alice

Get 30 per cent off site-wide from 24 November to 28 November. On top of this, they’ll also be doing a secret hour every day with 50 per cent off so keep your eyes peeled.

Mac

From 25 November Mac are launching an exclusive Vamplify Lipgloss for £18 and matching pencil for £15.50.

Miss Selfridge

From 24 to 28 November, Miss Selfridge are offering up to 50 per cent off everything.

Philips

This electrical brand have some great offers. You can get up to 60 per cent off the Soniccare Diamondlcean range, up to £125 off the Shaver series 7000 and up to 1/3 off the Philips One Blade all at Boots.

Philosophy

You can get 50 per cent off all moisturisers and shower gels in boots from 25 November to the 28th and John Lewis from 22 to 28 November.

River Island

River Island will have 50 per cent off 50 products from women’s and men’s fashion.

Sunglasses Shop

Get 20 per cent off full price specs including big brands like Celine, Prada and Gucci. There will also be over 60 per cent off sale products and up to 70 per cent off Ray-Ban.

Save up to 60 per cent off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean range including the latest product in the range the Rose Gold Edition, Boots, 21 – 28 November

SilkFred

You can bag 50 per cent off bestselling styles from 23 to 28 November.

Soap & Glory

Get the ExtravaGlamza set worth £50 for just £25.

Sweaty Betty

This athletic brand is offering 25 per cent off everything from 24 to 28 November in-store and online at sweattybetty.com

Topshop/Topman

Grab savings of up to 50 per cent on selected items both in-store and online.

YSL

Get an amazing 15 per cent off select lines between 25 to 28 November.