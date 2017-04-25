A high school student has chosen her prom night to make an important political statement.

Milan Bolden-Morris from Florida wore a full length dress adorned with the faces of 15 black victims of police-involved deaths.

Sharing a picture of herself and her date on Instagram, Ms Bolden-Morris wrote: “Yes I’m black. Yes I’m 17. Yes God is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me" along with a #BlackLivesMatter hashtag.

In the centre of the dress is Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old schoolboy who was shot dead by former his neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida in 2012. Mr Zimmerman was cleared of Martin’s murder .

Also featured on the dress is Michael Brown, the 18-year-old, who was shot and killed by police officer Darren Wilson and whose death sparked protests across his hometown of Ferguson, Missouri, and Sandra Bland – a 28-year-old black woman who was found hanged in a jail cell in Texas in 2015 three days after being arrested during a traffic stop.

Ms Bolden-Morris told CNN: “When someone loses a mother, father or child in unnecessary circumstances, it should not be overlooked but addressed."

The dress was designed by Florida-based designer Terrence Torrence, who has previously designed dresses for the rapper Lil Kim, after Ms Bolden-Morris approached him.

He told the network: “With all the killings that was going on, it just hit me one day: you should put that into a dress. I wanted to paint a picture and put a story out there through my fashion and I wanted to show we could spread our message with not just posters and fliers but also garments.”