Edward Enninful has been confirmed as the new editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Currently Creative and Fashion Director of American magazine W, Enninful will be the first male to edit the title in its entire 100-year history.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Enninful, OBE, as Editor of British Vogue effective August 1, 2017,” said Jonathan Newhouse chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast International in a statement.

“Edward is one of the most talented and accomplished fashion editors in the world.”

Newhouse also called Enninful “an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist”, adding that “by virtue of his talent and experience, Edward is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue.”

The Ghanaian-born and London-raised creative will begin his role in August, succeeding Alexandra Shulman, who resigned in January after 25 years at the helm of the title.

Well versed in the fashion world, Enninful’s experience as a fashion editor dates back to 1991 when he was appointed as fashion director of i-D magazine at 18-years-old, making him the youngest-ever fashion director of an international fashion title.

He also picked up an OBE from the Queen last year, and was named fashion creator of the year in 2014 by the British Fashion Council.

When she left he role after 25 years, Ms Shulman said: “During that time I have worked with an unparalleled collection of talent both inside and outside the magazine and have been lucky enough to see both Vogue and the British fashion industry expand and flourish.

“It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role but last autumn I realised that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue.”

“My career at Condé Nast has been everything I could have wished of it and my heartfelt thanks go to Nicholas Coleridge and Jonathan Newhouse for giving me so many opportunities, trusting me to take care of the precious cargo that is Vogue and allowing me the freedom to do the job exactly how I wanted.”