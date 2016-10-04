British popstar Zayn Malik has been named as one of the 500 most influential people in world fashion for the first time.

He joins American beau Gigi Hadid on the Business of Fashion 500 list this year, after becoming a permanent fixture on the front row.

Meanwhile Scottish-born young designer and self-proclaimed ‘club kid’ Charles Jeffrey has earned his spot through a heady mix of youth culture and East London nightlife.

Other homegrown newbies include models Adwoa Aboah and Ruth Bell, makeup maestro Isamaya Ffrench and menswear designer Grace Wales Bonner.

The Business of Fashion has become an essential resource for fashion creatives all over the world with its annual index of the most influential people in the industry earning momentous status.

For 2016, the BoF500 is more diverse than ever before with members spanning 57 different countries and an impressive 113 new entrants.

London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017: Transitional Trends







11 show all London Fashion Week Spring Summer 2017: Transitional Trends



















1/11 Versus Versace Spring Summer 2017 AFP/Getty Images

2/11 Topshop Unique Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

3/11 Shrimps Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

4/11 Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

5/11 Mother of Pearl Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

6/11 Marques Almeida Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

7/11 Gareth Pugh Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

8/11 Erdem Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

9/11 Emilia Wickstead Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

10/11 Burberry September 2017 AFP/Getty Images

11/11 Ashley Williams Spring Summer 2017 Getty Images

Spanning the gamut of callings, this year’s list includes designers, executives, models and muses from all over the globe; an impressive 86 of which hail from the UK.

Joining the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Anna Wintour and Alexa Chung is a crop of fresh British talent that are bracingly shaping the fashion industry.

On the other side of the pond, an unlikely addition comes in the form of Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snapchat.

Beyoncé is on the list for the first time, meanwhile A$AP Rocky enters the list thanks to his collaborations with J.W.Anderson and Guess Originals.

This year Kate Moss enters the Bof500's Hall of Fame (Getty Images)

Bella Hadid made the cut for her influential work with Chanel, Dior and Balmain, while Jared Leto, Alessandro Michele’s all-round male muse, joins in as the face of Gucci fragrance.

This year 28 people earned a permanent place in the BoF500 Hall of Fame in recognition of their contribution to the industry - including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Grace Coddington and the late Bill Cunningham.