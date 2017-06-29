“Nude is not a colour, it’s a concept.” So goes Christian Louboutin’s mantra, defying the common presumption that ‘skin-coloured’ lingerie and shoes need only exist in white.

The legendary French shoe designer has just launched two new ranges of ‘nude’ shoes in a spectrum of seven colours, from a light ‘Lea Nue’ to a dark ‘Toudou’.

These flesh out his existing range of ‘nude’ shoes, launched four years ago after a member of his team bluntly told him "beige is not the colour of my skin".

A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Jun 28, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Christian Louboutin explained the thinking behind the collection in a blog post last year.

“By elongating the legs and complimenting a woman’s silhouette, a nude pump conveys the fluidity, versatility, and allure of the female body, an ongoing inspiration for Louboutin.”

The two new high-heeled shoes come in a range of sizes from 34 to 43.

The Christevera, at £595, has a 100mm stiletto heel and espadrille laces.





The more expensive Cherrysandal, with a 140mm heel and elements of PVC, costs £635.





Other brands such as Nubian Skin lingerie and Kahmune shoes have similarly emphasised diversity in their ‘nude’ ranges over the last few years.

While many on social media welcomed the new range of Louboutins, one user called luvspidajay commented ‘Why is this groundbreaking tho? should be shameful for y'all to wait this long to include ppl of color.’