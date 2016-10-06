Sheet masks are a great way to force-feed moisture into the skin, so much so that it was only a matter of time before the trend moved on to other parts of the body.

We’ve had eye masks, lips masks, even elbow masks - and now you can buy them for your breasts, too.

Like most outrageous grooming trends, this one started in Korea but it seems to be catching on with beauty lovers touting their bountiful benefits; if you can’t beat them, join them.

There's a mask for everything! #boobmask #bellymask #armmask #Seoul A photo posted by Erica Fong (@wafflerica) on Apr 5, 2015 at 10:06pm PDT

You can’t just slap on any old face mask though, these ones are specifically designed to fit around the breasts with many leaving space for your nipples.

There’s the Golden Collagen Crystal mask with anti-ageing properties, a lace version to keep breasts firm, and a version from Selfridges that supposedly gives breasts a more toned and lifted effect after just 15-20 minutes.

While sending your boobs to a spa might seem bizarre, experts have praised the idea of showing the skin around your breasts the same love as that on your face.

Dermatologist Sejal Shah told Allure: “Like any other part of the skin, the chest skin – especially the décolletage area, which is often exposed to sun and other elements – can show signs of aging. A mask can provide some much-needed hydration as well as deliver antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and a host of other ingredients that have anti-aging, skin-brightening, and other benefits.”