It's not always easy to predict when a trend will stand the test of time or be over in the blink of an eye.

As the year rolls to a close, we’ve been told avocados are over and athleisure is out, but there are five fashion trends that seem to be at no risk of dying anytime soon.

According to trend-forecasting bible Highsnobiety, these six trends have made it through the brutal year that was 2016 and are set to carry on into 2017.

1. All-white trainers

Olivia Wilde in white trainers

Worn by both hipsters and fashion editors, impractical all-white trainers have been ubiquitous this past year.

People from all walks of life have embraced trainers over the past few years because they’re just so darn comfy - heels be gone - but the last 12 months have seen the rise and rise of the all-white sneaker.

The reason is that they go with everything. “People might get distracted by new technology and wacky colors, but don’t expect footwear brands to stop producing crisp white kicks anytime soon,” says Highsnobiety.

2. Ripped denim

Model Chanel Iman at New York Fashion Week ( Getty Images for Target)

Millennials and teenagers have been walking around with their knees exposed to the chilly air and baffling their grandparents for years now - “Why would you pay for jeans that look like they’ve been worn to bits?” people cried.

And yet, the slashed denim trend prevails, having successfully come over from the original grungewave movement to the mainstream.

Ripped jeans are now just as likely to be seen on a Zoella-loving teenage girl who wants to seem rebellious as a rapper.

3. Pin badges

ASAP Rocky accessorises with pin badges

Both men and women have been embellishing their clothes with pin badges for decades as a way to show some flair and personality.

But the past couple of years have seen a resurgence in the little badges and a playful reinvention, with pins of everything from emojis to Beyoncé and Jay Z appearing.

Although easily disposable, Highsnobiety believe it’s this throwaway nature that will ensure pin badges’ enduring appeal - “They’ll always be a fun way to customise your outfit, so people will still keep using them,” they say.

4. The roadman look

( Getty Images for Red Bull)

Having started out in East London, grime this year went global. Over the past 12 months, we saw rappers, wannabe hooligans and general cool kids embracing tracksuits, Nike Air Max trainers and side bags.

According to Highsnobiety, the US and the rest of the world has now moved on from the roadman look but maintain the trend will stay strong in the UK and many parts of Europe too. So there’s no need to throw away your tracksuits just yet.

5. Dad caps

( Nasaseasons )

Many of us celebrated the demise of the snapback because, well, they look stupid, and in its place we’ve seen the rise of the dad cap.

Dad caps are exactly what they sound like - the verging-on-retro baseball cap you see middle-aged male American tourists wearing - but they’ve been reinvented by a lot of fashion brands who are using the caps as a blank canvas for fun slogans and messages.

Considering baseball caps have been around for ages, Highsnobiety doesn’t think we’ll be seeing the back of them anytime soon.

6. Pink

Karlie Kloss walks for Balmain at Paris Fashion Week

The classic girly-girl shade once shunned by feminists has made a comeback in recent years - remember that sell-out pink M&S coat in 2013?

But since then, pink has got cool, with every hue from fuchsia to hot pink to dusty rose appearing on the street style scene.

“Pink will always be a great way to inject a bit of sassiness into your outfit,” says Highsnobiety, and we’re inclined to agree.