Awards season kick-started last night with the Golden Globes with Hollywood royalty coming out in full force to crown the best acting performances in film and television from the past year.

While La La Land dominated the awards, Meryl Streep dominated the speeches with her takedown of the President-elect Donald Trump.

While the awards are often seen as a forecast for the winners of the Academy Awards in February, the outfits worn by the stars signal the red carpet trends we can expect for the rest of the season.

Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery







1/32 Actress Emma Stone Getty

2/32 Actress Natalie Portman Getty

3/32 Sophie Turner Getty

4/32 Evan Rachel Wood EPA

5/32 Zoe Saldana EPA

6/32 Actress Octavia Spencer Getty

7/32 Actress Sarah Jessica Parker Getty

8/32 Actress Priyanka Chopra Reuters

9/32 Actress Naomie Harris Getty

10/32 Drew Barrymore EPA

11/32 Sofia Vergara Getty

12/32 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Getty

13/32 Actress Kerry Washington Reuters

14/32 Emily Ratajkowski EPA

15/32 Actress Viola Davis Getty

16/32 Actress Blake Lively Getty

17/32 Meryl Streep EPA

18/32 Musician/Actress Janelle Monae Getty

19/32 Actress Lily Collins Getty

20/32 Millie Bobby Brown Getty

21/32 Actor Ryan Gosling Getty

22/32 Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake Getty

23/32 Actor Donald Glover Getty

24/32 Musician Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes Getty

25/32 Actor Tom Hiddleston Getty

26/32 Actor Mahershala Ali and wife, Amatus Sami-Karim Reuters

27/32 Actor Andrew Garfield Reuters

28/32 Jonah Hill Getty

29/32 Actor Casey Affleck Getty

30/32 Actor Hugh Laurie Getty

31/32 Musician Questlove Getty

32/32 Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson Getty

While Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra and Emily Ratajkowski’s traditional glamorous dresses turned heads, there were some who shunned the red carpet conventions.

Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and Hidden Figures’ Octavia Spencer both rebuffed stereotypes by wearing suits to the ceremony. Wood later explained her outfit choice: “I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew that they aren’t a requirement”. She later credited David Bowie, who would have turned 70 on Sunday, as fashion inspiration.

From Sarah Jessica Parker’s eye-catching Vera Wang dress to Donald Glover’s burgundy suit, click through the gallery to see the best looks from this year’s ceremony.