Golden Globes 2017: All the best fashion looks from this year's awards

Emily Ratajkowski at the Golden Globes Getty

Awards season kick-started last night with the Golden Globes with Hollywood royalty coming out in full force to crown the best acting performances in film and television from the past year.

While La La Land dominated the awards, Meryl Streep dominated the speeches with her takedown of the President-elect Donald Trump. 

While the awards are often seen as a forecast for the winners of the Academy Awards in February, the outfits worn by the stars signal the red carpet trends we can expect for the rest of the season.

Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery

  • 1/32

    Actress Emma Stone

    Getty

  • 2/32

    Actress Natalie Portman

    Getty

  • 3/32

    Sophie Turner

    Getty

  • 4/32

    Evan Rachel Wood

    EPA

  • 5/32

    Zoe Saldana

    EPA

  • 6/32

    Actress Octavia Spencer

    Getty

  • 7/32

    Actress Sarah Jessica Parker

    Getty

  • 8/32

    Actress Priyanka Chopra

    Reuters

  • 9/32

    Actress Naomie Harris

    Getty

  • 10/32

    Drew Barrymore

    EPA

  • 11/32

    Sofia Vergara

    Getty

  • 12/32

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

    Getty

  • 13/32

    Actress Kerry Washington

    Reuters

  • 14/32

    Emily Ratajkowski

    EPA

  • 15/32

    Actress Viola Davis

    Getty

  • 16/32

    Actress Blake Lively

    Getty

  • 17/32

    Meryl Streep

    EPA

  • 18/32

    Musician/Actress Janelle Monae

    Getty

  • 19/32

    Actress Lily Collins

    Getty

  • 20/32

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Getty

  • 21/32

    Actor Ryan Gosling

    Getty

  • 22/32

    Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake

    Getty

  • 23/32

    Actor Donald Glover

    Getty

  • 24/32

    Musician Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes

    Getty

  • 25/32

    Actor Tom Hiddleston

    Getty

  • 26/32

    Actor Mahershala Ali and wife, Amatus Sami-Karim

    Reuters

  • 27/32

    Actor Andrew Garfield

    Reuters

  • 28/32

    Jonah Hill

    Getty

  • 29/32

    Actor Casey Affleck

    Getty

  • 30/32

    Actor Hugh Laurie

    Getty

  • 31/32

    Musician Questlove

    Getty

  • 32/32

    Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson

    Getty

While Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra and Emily Ratajkowski’s traditional glamorous dresses turned heads, there were some who shunned the red carpet conventions. 

Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and Hidden FiguresOctavia Spencer both rebuffed stereotypes by wearing suits to the ceremony.  Wood later explained her outfit choice: “I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew that they aren’t a requirement”. She later credited David Bowie, who would have turned 70 on Sunday, as fashion inspiration.

From Sarah Jessica Parker’s eye-catching Vera Wang dress to Donald Glover’s burgundy suit, click through the gallery to see the best looks from this year’s ceremony. 

