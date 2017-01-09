Awards season kick-started last night with the Golden Globes with Hollywood royalty coming out in full force to crown the best acting performances in film and television from the past year.
While La La Land dominated the awards, Meryl Streep dominated the speeches with her takedown of the President-elect Donald Trump.
While the awards are often seen as a forecast for the winners of the Academy Awards in February, the outfits worn by the stars signal the red carpet trends we can expect for the rest of the season.
Golden Globes fashion 2017 gallery
While Emma Stone, Priyanka Chopra and Emily Ratajkowski’s traditional glamorous dresses turned heads, there were some who shunned the red carpet conventions.
Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood and Hidden Figures’ Octavia Spencer both rebuffed stereotypes by wearing suits to the ceremony. Wood later explained her outfit choice: “I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew that they aren’t a requirement”. She later credited David Bowie, who would have turned 70 on Sunday, as fashion inspiration.
From Sarah Jessica Parker’s eye-catching Vera Wang dress to Donald Glover’s burgundy suit, click through the gallery to see the best looks from this year’s ceremony.
