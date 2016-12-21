Unless you’re an honorary gym vet, the prospect of parting ways with that box of Quality Street to spend an hour slogging your guts in a sweaty sports hall is unquestionably dismal.

Nonetheless, many of us will have made a resolution to get in shape. And, while instigating new habits can feel like an uphill battle, having the right kit can help.

Not since the leotard-laden Eighties has athletic wear consumed so much of our fashion conscience. But, somehow, Lycra has snapped back in to style.

This fashion-fitness merge can only serve to be a good thing. After all, if you’re going to work off all those mince pies, you might as well do it in style, right?

If you thought the words ‘designer’ and ‘leggings’ didn’t go together, then you’re wrong. The athleisure trend has seen workout gear make a sartorial statement like never before.

But, when it comes to attire that you actually want to train in, it needs to do more than just look good.

Performance is key and as such, technical fabrics have been developed to respond to the needs that arise from a sweaty session.

Lightweight, moisture-wicking pieces with vents in all the right places are best and, thanks to a surge in high street workout wear, they don’t have to cost a fortune either.

Alas, it’s time to ditch that tatty XXXL t-shirt.

While techy-gear is important, that’s not to say you should sacrifice style completely.

The way you feel is incredibly important to your workout, so be sure to opt for pieces that look sleek too. When exercising, you’re putting yourself out there for all to see - especially when running on the street – and feeling self-conscious can really reflect on your performance.

Kick off the new year by getting your gym kit and your body in shape.