For lots of people, tattoos pose something of a dilemma - you want one, but you don’t want it to hinder your career or create an unfavourable impression in situations where tattoos are deemed inappropriate.

But the latest trend in the tattoo world could provide the solution: get a tattoo on your hip.

The appeal is that a hip tattoo provides flexible visibility: “It's an area where you can easily hide the tattoo or show it off,” celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy told Seventeen.com.

A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on May 23, 2016 at 3:53pm PDT

Hip tattoos have been seen on numerous celebrities over the past year, the majority of whom have shared snaps of their inkings on Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s hip tattoos have all caused waves and sparked copycats from fans the world over.

Whether in a bikini or simply low-cut jeans, you can choose to show off your hip tattoo, but it’s also an area that is easy to keep covered when you want to, such as in professional environments.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2015 at 11:07pm PST

In a lot of workplaces, tattoos are banned, and they’re frowned-upon by employers in many sectors, particularly for public-facing roles.

Just two years ago, a woman in Milton Keynes was fired because of a butterfly tattoo on her foot which was visible when she didn't wear tights.

When a hiring manager in an overly staid workplace is trying to choose between two equally-qualified candidates and the only thing distinguishing them is a tattoo, it could be the person without the body art who will get the job.

A photo posted by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Or the person without visible body art at least, so perhaps hip tattoos are the answer. Your employer need never know.

Other tattoo trends set to become increasingly popular in 2017 are inner arm tattoos, photorealistic tattoos (ie tattoos that look just like photos), tiny tattoos, scripts, geometric shapes and cosmetic tattoos, such as tattooing on eyebrows for people who usually pencil them in every day.