What happens when you let your boyfriend do your make-up

It has become one of YouTube's most enduring beauty crazes: women letting their boyfriends loose with a make-up brush,

Those brave enough to take part in the Boyfriend Does My Makeup Challenge sit back and hope for the best, as their other halves try to master the techniques for smoky eye and contouring - all while always remembering to blend, blend, blend.

The format was made popular by Zoella in 2015, but there are now hundreds of copycat videos appearing on the site every week, clocking up thousands of views.

It’s almost become a rite of passage for YouTube couples, and despite what you'd expect, it doesn’t always turn out so badly.

Some guys have managed to get to grips with highlighting with ease, while others commit every cardinal beauty sin known to man.

Other, though, have been less successful. We rated some of this month's most popular attempts.





From the suspect “pumpkin spice” orange shadow taken right up to the brow, to a garish matching lip and badly drawn brows - there’s not much this Youtuber’s boyfriend got right.

We admire his attempt at contouring and use of the tricky gel liner, but unfortunately in this case the power of makeup went way, way over his head.

Verdict: 4/10









Camryn’s boyfriend gets off to a good start applying primer but things turn a little sour when it comes to applying an overload of foundation. He also created a dodgy vertical contour and some super bold brows.

However, his application of concealer under the eye, using a fan brush to highlight, and a pretty straight feline flick – albeit a tad too long – shows promise.

Verdict: 7/10









Allie’s partner seems to know his stuff, starting with a moisturiser, damp beauty blender and applying concealer in all the right spots.

Despite a harsh blush and highlight combo and unsteady brows he did a pretty good job. His prowess as a tattoo artist certainly came in handy, as he applied shadow in a circular motion. He was also steady with the application of double black and white liner.

Verdict: 8/10









When the video starts with his girlfriend saying a little prayer, you know it’s going to be interesting. That brassy orange reared its head again with a harsh wash of shadow up to the brow bone, and while he attempted to tap the beauty blender rather than smear it - the foundation set super thick.

From smeared brows to spiky liner and frenzied blackcurrant lip - this was a seriously bad beauty blunder.

Unfortunately her prayers weren’t answered.

Verdict: 1/10