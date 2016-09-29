This season is all about leather – real or faux – but while hauling out your old favourites is permissible it’s time take it up a notch. The humble leather jacket is one of those pieces that never goes out of style but for autumn/winter the classic, luxe fabric has levelled up to give pencil skirts, dresses, trousers and skirts a new season makeover.

It’s a material that works well all year round and in its multiple guises adds a tough girl accent to the most saccharine of ensembles; so buckle up and join fashion’s biker girl gang.

Like most trends its popularity was fuelled by a recent stint on the runway where leather became the go-to fabric for a horde of designers. While some opted for subtle detailing – take Mary Katrantzou’s houndstooth jackets patched with leather applique – others went full throttle. Mulberry kept things traditional with a leather jacket, tapping into London’s punk and rock ‘n’ roll scene but elevated the material on an olive green ruffle trim dress and pleated black skirt. One of the most unlikely appearance though was from Oscar de la Renta who showcased a red leather shift dress and a skirt bonded with neoprene.

If to you, the idea of hopping on the back of a motorbike is all too lurid then be sure to ease in to this trend gently; try toughening up sweet florals with leather detailing or start with the basics and invest in a god quality jacket. Don’t be afraid to veer off from the customary biker either, nowadays most styles can be found in leather from the bomber to the trench. For every day, winter wear, we suggest dressing one staple piece down with a chunky knit.