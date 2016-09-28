Anyone who’s noticed more teenagers transporting themselves from A to B on skateboards recently should congratulate themselves on their observational skills. The subculture is enjoying quite a resurgence at the moment, and it’s not limited to your local park; high fashion has jumped on the bandwagon too. There’s a skateboarding supermodel; Natalie Westling; last year designer Ashish sent models down the catwalk on wheels; while Gucci, DKNY and Louis Vuitton have all cast pro skaters to model in their advertising campaigns and catwalk shows. Meanwhile, Vans sneakers and cult skate clothing brand Palace have been spotted on many a style arbiter.

Logos in general are becoming enlarged to power 80’s style prominence. Other factors are bringing back the trend of graphic logos splashed down the sleeves of T-shirts, sweaters and hoodies; high fashion brands Moschino and Kenzo have capitalised on their young clientele’s taste with logo-heavy merchandise, while labels that haven’t been seen since the 90s, Ellesse, Fila and Kappa are all sought-after, whether new garments or second hand from online boutiques such as those on ASOS Marketplace.

Topshop Ivy Park Cropped Hoodie £39 topshop.com

Meanwhile the ne plus ultra of cool, youth labels, Vetements, has popularised the grungey, borrowed-from-yer-boyfriend-style reminiscent of the Harmony Korine films and Nirvana imagery of the Nineties. The key to styling such emblazoned-sleeve tops can be inferred from the Vetements catwalk; over a long floral skirt, underneath a slip dress, as part of a mix of Grandma and workman style; proportions must be huge, it goes without saying – ditto the attitude. Happily for those not wanting to accessorise with severe leg and arm bruises, all you need to do to get the look is judiciously add a piece here or there, no need to literally buy a skateboard or start risking life and limb trying to master the half pipe