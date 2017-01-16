While who will dress Melania Trump when she is First Lady has become a hot topic (and a flurry of designers have distanced themselves in opposition to her husband’s win) her make-up artist is proudly speaking about working with her.

Nicole Bryl has been the former model’s make-up artist for 11 years and has also worked with Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka. Over the past week she has given a number of interviews with Women's Wear Daily, Us Weekly and The Telegraph on the delights of working with Ms Trump.

The beautician is known as a “celebrity make-up ” and with that has come a very expensive range of skincare products, as Racked reports.

A 4 fl oz bottle of “artisanal vitamin C Face Lifting water”, which is an anti-ageing formula to be used twice a day, costs $450.00 (£373.00). The product description on Ms Bryl’s website explains the bottle takes 46 hours to create and is “personally formulated and handmade through an exclusive 12 whip purification technique”.

The product is part of the “4-minute anti-ageing face treatment” which, if bought with the other products in the range, will set you back $1,150.00 (£950.00).

In one interview, Ms Bryl defended the incoming First Lady against the designers who have said they will boycott dressing her, saying it is “unkind”.

“I find it beyond ironic because, before politics became a factor, all major A-list designers from all over the world were dying to dress her,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. “[…] Creatives in the fashion world have always adored her. Why now because of their difference in political views with her husband would they, as artists, boycott? I’m sorry but this just seems unkind. Thanks goodness Melania doesn’t even in the slightest get upset about these things.”

Following Mr Trump’s win, Tom Ford, Phillip Lim and Marc Jacobs have all said they would not be dressing Ms Trump when she is First Lady. Ford said even if Hillary Clinton, who he had voted for, had won the election she should not be wearing his clothes either, saying they are too expensive for someone in office, representing the people, to wear.