Who - and what - to look out for at London Fashion Week SS17

Thousands of buyers, bloggers and members of the fashion press from around the world are set to descend upon London for a first look at the industry’s spring/summer 2017 collections.

Soho’s Brewer Street Car Park and various locations across the capital will be transformed into immersive spaces especially for London Fashion Week (LFW). We all know about Burberry and Topshop, but with 83 catwalk shows taking place in just five days, what are the other stand-out moments worth keeping an eye out for?

Remember these three names

Molly Goddard, Teatum Jones and Rob Jones have filtered into the consciousness of fashion insiders for several seasons now, but this week marks the first occasion that the trio have graduated to catwalk show status (they previously showed small-scale presentations).

West Londoner Goddard, who started out just 18 months ago, has become instantly recognisable for her whimsical, hand-smocked tulle dresses in vivid tulle and taffeta. She’s dressed Rihanna and was the woman behind model Agyness Deyn’s epic wedding dress. Meanwhile, Catherine Teatum and Rob Jones will open this LFW. The duo have been adding numerous fashion gongs to their trophy cabinet, most recently scooping the International Woolmark Prize in February. These are certainly the design stars of the future.

Tune in for ‘Super Celeb Saturday’

It’s fair to say that London’s FROWs aren’t as starry as New York’s, but we’re still expecting a celebrity-filled Saturday. Welsh sequin master and Strictly waltzer Julien Macdonald can be relied upon to corral a glamorously posh posse – think Made In Chelsea stars and aristo ladies.

House Of Holland designer Henry Holland possesses the same power but lures a too-cool-for-school gang that includes Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof and Caroline Flack. We’re also eager to see who will turn out to Donatella Versace’s Versus show later in the evening. Last year we spied Kate Moss’s little sister, Lottie, FKA Twigs and the most in-demand Insta-models on the catwalk.

Test out the ‘runway to retail’ phenomenon

See-now, buy-now is very much the buzzword in the industry; more and more designers are disrupting the model of showing collections that will hit stores in six months time. For the first time, anyone with an internet connection can watch the Topshop Unique show staged in Old Spitalfields Market on Sunday and shop the collection straight afterwards.

Burberry, which has taken the decision to combine its menswear offering with its womenswear, will also offer this service once more. Surely it’s only a matter of time until everyone else follows suit.

