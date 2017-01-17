Busting your way out of debt isn’t easy, and while saving money is necessary, it doesn’t have to mean putting your life on hold.

From taking on three jobs to selling your prized possessions, people go to extreme lengths when in debt - but not Simone Milasas.

With $187,000 debt, the Australian author successfully managed to clear her arrears without cutting back.

Normally, this sort of situation would call for putting a stop to spending, working more hours and sacrificing everything that’s not a necessity.

Instead, Milasas defied logic and decided to save her way.

“I was $187,000 in debt with nothing to show for it,' she told Body and Soul.

“In this situation logic would say stop spending, start saving. I chose to function in an entirely different way and that choice allowed me to start making money and change my financial situation within two years.”

One of the first things Milasas advocates is to practice feeling wealthy by carrying surplus cash around with you.

Simone Milasas cleared herself of $187,000 debt (Facebook)

“How different would you feel about your life if you saw a big wad of cash every time you opened your wallet or purse instead of a lot of blank space and some half-crunched up receipts?” she wrote on Thrive Global.

“Practice having money. Carry around the amount of cash that you think a wealthy person would carry.”

Another thing the author insists helped her to clear debt was saving 10 cents out of every dollar she had.

“Put 10% away of everything that comes into your life. This is not a rainy day fund. It’s money you have and watch it grow.

“You can keep it in cash, you can keep it in a bank account, whatever is fun for you,” she wrote.

While most people would cut back on spending altogether, Milasas asserts that spending is okay but that it’s important to think carefully about what you’re investing in.

Instead of buying frivolous items, buy pieces of ‘intrinsic value’ that can be easily sold for cash.

“Buying items of intrinsic value (that means that by the nature of their material they have monetary value) is a way to enjoy having money, and to also have liquid items in your life,” she explained.