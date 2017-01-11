When compared to the plethora of fashion features directed at women, style advice for men is noticeably thin on the ground.

So where does a man in want of some sartorial tips head? Reddit, of course. Specifically to the ‘male fashion advice’ forum.

One man recently asked the simple question “What's a good brand for plain t-shirts?” and was inundated with responses.

But there was one particular brand that was the clear winner, with over 700 people agreeing: Next Level T-shirts.

The T-shirts are sold on Amazon and cost just £6.37. They do come in 28 colours and 12 different sizes too.

Men in the forum voted overwhelmingly in favour of the T-shirts: “They fit slim, last forever, and are super comfy,” wrote one.

“I literally own 30 of the grey tri-blend crewneck tees. They're the best!” enthused one guy, which prompted another to reply asking “Are you Mark Zuckerberg?”

The 10 Best men's T-shirts







10 show all The 10 Best men's T-shirts

















1/10 1. Multicolour stripe: £75, Levi’s Vintage Clothing, mrporter.com - Will look great with a pair of the brand’s famous blue jeans. The coral neckline is nice and will bring colour to the face.

2/10 2. Flock print: £40, Lens by JW Anderson, topman.com - To avoid looking too Seventies, style it up by cuffing the sleeves to reveal a bit of the white inside. Team with chinos.

3/10 3. Ombré stripe: £22, urbanoutfitters.co.uk - Echoing the dip-dye hair trend, the graded purple tint on this fits the bill while horizontal stripes add a bit of visual structure to the loose silhouette.

4/10 4. Indigo stripe: £65, YMC, youmustcreate.com - An alternative way to wear double denim, the faded indigo on the collar and patch pocket give a worn-in feel to the cotton jersey fabric.

5/10 5. Blue stripe: £16, burton.co.uk - A blue stripe is a nautical classic for summer and throwing some bold primary colours and grey marl background into the mix on the yoke adds interest.

6/10 top10.R6.JPG 6. Urban safari: £165, Yves Saint Laurent, brownsfashion.com - Ruinously expensive, yes, but the sepia leaves on this collage with animal-print safari suit do make a statement.

7/10 7. Birds: £15, asos.com - The subdued colours go hand in hand with the comfy cotton jersey for a relaxed summer look. Adding a navy V-neck cardigan won’t cover up all the birdies.

8/10 8. Tie-dye: £10, riverisland.com - Having ditched (most) of its hippy dippy connotations, tie-dye is having something of a renaissance at the moment. This ticks the pastel-trend box too.

9/10 9. Pink stripe: £55, Polo Ralph Lauren, matchesfashion.com - This candy colour may seem too bright at first but it looks great on most skin tones and works really well against tanned skin.

10/10 10. White: £50, James Perse, mrporter.com - Plain white tee from LA-based James Perse is up there with other luxury investment pieces. Don’t spill your soup, though.

And he wasn’t the only one who admitted to owning lots of the tees: “I own about 20 of them, they all fit me perfectly still,” one man revealed, adding that he'd had most of his T-shirts for a couple of years.

On US Amazon, the T-shirt has 4.5 stars from 767 customer reviews, but on the UK version of the site, the tee has only scored 3.5 stars and four reviews.

According to the discussion, the Premium and Tri-blend seem to be the most popular versions of the T-shirt, costing around £6-8, depending on the colour.

Whilst they’re an integral part of some men’s daily wardrobes, others prefer to keep the T-shirts for exercise: “They're my go-to workout shirts during the summer because they're very light and dry quickly,” explained one guy.

Some men proclaimed they “love” the T-shirts, but a handful revealed themselves not to be fans. “Have to say I really hate these. More expensive than H&M and half the quality,” said one.

Perhaps one of the most striking things to take away from the thread is just how many opinions men have on something as simple as a plain T-shirt, and how strongly they feel about them.