Last season saw the mini bag serve as the ultimate status symbol, with designer’s instigating a big bag backlash among the masses. Scaled down versions of familiar silhouettes were hailed as the carry-all du jour and what we once considered to be essentials soon became scrapped in favour of a pint-sized purse. After all, you only really need your phone, bank card and keys, right? Wrong. Unless you’re one of fashion’s elite everyday life requires much more obligatory junk then we would care to admit; so while the micro-bag might be cute, it only serves to carry the most fundamental of fundamentals. What about hand sanitiser, headphones, cash and your all-important, all-encompassing beauty stash? Luckily for those of you who prefer to travel heavy, the fashion world’s taste for maximalism is back and it’s bigger than ever.

Acne Studios Autumn Winter 2016 (Rex Features)

Back in 2014, Louis Vuitton launched their Petite Malle model, a mini trunk that has since become a signature icon and the same thing happened at Fendi too with their scaled down version of the Peekaboo. But, for Autumn/Winter both brands have ditched the itty bitty carry-all in favour of a new, bigger breed of bag. They’re not alone in their bid for XL accessories either, with Balenciaga opting for rainbow-coloured laundry inspired bags worn over the shoulder while Chanel juxtaposed their pared-down, front-row-only show with an oversized tote swathed in grayscale emojis.

Balenciaga Autumn Winter 2016 (Rex Features)

If you’re going to lug around most of your life’s possessions you should at least do it in style and while it might not be time to start thinking about chunky knits, bags are a great way to tap into the new season’s trends. Opting for a larger than life carry-all will not only make stowing those day-to-night essentials a doddle, but you’ll also be seriously upping your style credentials. For real-world wearability, we suggest going for a style that comes fitted with multiple interior pockets to avoid your bag becoming a veritable Mary Poppins-esque trove of miscellaneous objects. Never has the term bag lady felt so apt or so en vogue.