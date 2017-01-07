The best street style from London Fashion Week Men's

It’s that time of year again, when the crème de la crème of the menswear world showcase their latest collections to the London audience – but it’s not all about the catwalk. Gaining access to the FROW isn’t the be all and end all of fashion week, far from it. Instead, perusing the street style that trawls the pavements can give you a snapshot of what real men are wearing right now.

London is the undisputed home of menswear where, whether suited-up or streetwear-ed out, the best-dressed gents earn their stellar sartorial reputation. And, this season was no different.

The majority of superbly styled guys shunned formality this season

Fully dressed for the cold, wet weather, hordes of men took the streets in classic British style. As expected, statement coats and jackets featured heavily but what was surprising here was the strident rise in sportswear. Sure, tailoring persisted but it trifled in comparison. It seems that, London Fashion Week Men’s cultivation of young, underground talent has pervaded the masses, shifting men’s partiality for a stiff two-piece to a trackie.

There’s always been an element of casualness to British style, even when donning a suit most will opt for a pair of comfy trainers over tight-laced brogues. But, the majority of superbly styled guys shunned formality this season and gave us a lesson in how to do winter layers, the street way.

According to the London fashion scene, it’s colour-blocked outerwear, slogan scarves and puffer jackets that are going to earn you your fashion stripes this time round. Forget the runway – for a moment at least – and take your cue from genuine outfits from the chilly capital.