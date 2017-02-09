It won’t have escaped your notice that stores are sporting lavish amounts of heart-shaped wares because, of course, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching.

To some, this means reservations for two, oversized teddy bears and flowers but, for others, something more desirable is to be had – lingerie.

Quite unlike any other Valentine’s gift, lingerie is as ripe with potential as it is fraught with risk.

Get it wrong and you could end up in the doghouse.

For starters, introducing a lacy bra and panties at the beginning of a relationship isn’t always the right choice but, that being said, it does show that you’ve paid attention by knowing what she looks good in.

There’s no shortage of undies on the rails at this time of year but, for the unseasoned shopper that can make for quite the quandary.

So where you should you begin?

Alas, just like us ladies, not all lingerie is created equal so your first port of call is to know her size.

Now, this might sound like an obvious, even condescending statement, but it is the cardinal rule lingerie shopping.

Your best bet is to have a rummage through her drawers as this will give you an exact idea of size she takes. While knowing she’s a size 14 will work for the knickers, bra’s require more stealthy investigation.

1/9 Curvy Kate's campaign aims to champion diverse beauty Curvy Kate

2/9 Janet Rook is 65 and from Essex. After her son died in a motorcycle accident aged just 22, Janet quit her job as a bank manager and now jumps at the chance to take part in any activity that pushes her out of her comfort zone. Curvy Kate

3/9 Paige Billiot, 24, who was born with a ‘Port-Wine Stain’ birthmark across her face and head, took part in the campaign, to show that it is our imperfections that make us beautiful. Curvy Kate

4/9 Born and raised in North London but with her family originating from India, Seema Patel, 34, a merchandiser for Curvy Kate, wanted to take part in the campaign after the team struggled to find someone to represent her demographic. Curvy Kate

5/9 Shorntay Allen, 31, whose family originate from the Caribbean, wanted to take part in the campaign as she hoped to draw attention to the lack of representation women of colour receive within the fashion industry. Curvy Kate

6/9 Yasmin Taylor, 24, who lives in Abu Dhabi, suffers with skin condition Alopecia. She was diagnosed at the age of 15 and lost all of her hair when she was 20 years old. Curvy Kate

7/9 Carla Atherton, 34, is a Breast Cancer ‘Previvor’ who took part in the campaign to show that regardless of what a person has been through everyone has the right to feel sexy. Curvy Kate

8/9 Diana Sirokai, 20, from North London showed that her fuller figure and bust were something to be proud of by stripping down to her smalls. She became a success after taking part in Curvy Kate’s annual model search, Star in a Bra. Curvy Kate

9/9 Gemma Flanagan in #TheNewSexy campaign Curvy Kate

In this case, be sure make note of both the back band – indicated by a number - and cup size – indicated by a letter - e.g. 34C.

Similarly, a bra just isn’t a bra and they come in a manifold of styles. Again, having a snoop at what she already owns will give you an indication of the shape, colour and patterns that she prefers.

If your lady has a chest on the smaller side non-padded triangle bras are a feminine, practical and equally seductive option but if she’s after a little oomph go for a padded plunge that will give her chest an extra-boost.

Alternatively, for ladies with larger assets, there are plenty of beautiful plunging and balconette options - but make sure they’re going to offer support.

Either way, there is a fine line between slutty and elegant so if you’re unsure, play it safe with fabrics like satin or lace and generally avoid PVC like the plague; unless that’s what she’s in to of course.

Similarly, lingerie doesn’t have to mean a bra - gifting something like a silk chemise, dressing gown or babydoll will earn you just as many brownie points.

Now, where to shop? When it comes to browsing in-store there’s no need to feel embarrassed and shop assistants will absolutely think your efforts to find the perfect piece are valiant.

But there are plenty of options online too.

Aside from the obvious – think Ann Summers, Victoria’s Secret and Agent Provocateur – brands like For Love and Lemons, What Katie Did and Boux Avenue will have you armed to the teeth with beautiful choices.