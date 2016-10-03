The editor of British Vogue has moved to distance herself from an ongoing row about fashion bloggers. Alexandra Shulman blamed US Vogue for the uproar via Twitter attesting, “Can I just be CLEAR. The current Bloggersgate furore is via American Vogue not @BritishVogue”.

The backlash comes after the editors of vogue.com hit out at a new generation of style commentators in their Milan fashion week roundup labelling them as ‘pathetic’ and ‘looking ridiculous’. Sally Singer, Vogue Creative Digital Director instigated the whole thing with a “Note to bloggers who change head-to-toe, paid-to-wear outfits every hour: Please stop. Find another business. You are heralding the death of style.”

The British Vogue editor spoke out against the blogger backlash via Twitter earlier today

It’s undoubtedly true that street style has become more about being seen in the most arresting pieces rather than a genuine capacity for style but while these editors may have ruled the fashion world and the front row for generations, bloggers are giving them a run for their money.

British Vogue is known for its provision of burgeoning talent, including the fostering of OG blogger Susie Bubble who has since become a regular contributor and commentator for the coveted style bible so it seems only apt that Alexandra should seek to break away from any association with the US editor’s blogger blashing.

Even if Sally Singer and her colleagues don’t consider this fresh crop of fashion-forward talent as stylish, there is a huge portion of the sartorial community that does. They might not have the name of a legendary glossy behind them or the backing of well-heeled high-end brands but what they do have is that unwavering grit us Brits so well admire; handbags at dawn.