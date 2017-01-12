  1. Lifestyle
  2. Fashion

Dog chains and suspenders: Vogue’s wardrobe essentials for 2017 are seriously bizarre

If these really are the new basics, I’m out

Click to follow
Indy Lifestyle Online
istock-458286465.jpg

As the undisputed bible of all things fashion, style-conscious women all over the globe look to Vogue for guidance on what to wear, but its latest counsel is more than a little baffling.

Declaring its ‘new basics of 2017’, Vogue is insisting we ditch the building blocks of a perfect wardrobe for alternative, timeless essentials. That sounds reasonable. 

  • Read more

A 90s lingerie trend is about to make a controversial comeback

While trends may come and go the basics – that perfect white tee, jeans and your got-to flats – are forever, right? Well, not according to Vogue.

Instead, we should be trading them in for statement socks, khaki pants, dog chains and braces. Sorry - what?

The writer asserts that nowadays, “most of us are investing in timeless essentials we can wear nonstop, all year round”, and she’s right. But, since when did a pair of suspenders – and we don’t mean the racy kind - count as a mainstay for day-to-dressing?

Vogue 95th anniversary party

Vogue 95th anniversary party

  • 1/20

    Hailey Baldwin in Balmain

  • 2/20

    Lily Aldridge in Alexandre Vauthier

  • 3/20

    Zendaya in Katherine Mavridis

  • 4/20

    Suki Waterhouse in Temperley

  • 5/20

    Stella Maxwell and Barbara Palvin in Ralph and Russo couture

  • 6/20

    Zoe Kravitz in Balenciaga

  • 7/20

    Alexa Chung in Valentino

  • 8/20

    Bella Hadid in Balmain

  • 9/20

    Izabel Goulart in Alexandre Vauthier

  • 10/20

    Isabeli Fontana in Mugler

  • 11/20

    Rihanna in Dior

  • 12/20

    Constance Jablonski in Calvin Klein

  • 13/20

    Doutzen Kroes in Calvin Klein

  • 14/20

    Lindsey Wixon in Ulyana Sergeenko

  • 15/20

    Kris Jenner and Kanye West

  • 16/20

    Anna Cleveland

  • 17/20

    Nastasha Poly in Francesco Scognamiglio

  • 18/20

    Lily Donaldson in Saint Laurent

  • 19/20

    Gigi Hadid in Versace

  • 20/20

    Kendall Jenner in Ulyana Sergeenko

Not since the mid-nineteenth century we believe but, perhaps we’re missing something.

The same goes for khaki pants. While we’re all for a more lax approach to the lower half – think straight leg denim and wide, tailored strides – this style saw its heyday back in 1998 with Gap’s iconic Khaki Swing commercial. 

 They might be making a comeback in the fashion world but, does that really make them a wardrobe essential, an item you can buy now and wear forever? We think not.

Statement socks and dog chains also made the bible’s top ten; the latter being an item we can kind of see the thought process behind. Chunky chains have been all over the runway this season – think Alexander Wang’s alt-culture chokers – but this is a trend, not a well-seasoned essential. 

  • Read more

It's time to get rid of my old boobs – Vogue has declared them 'over'

To top it off, the particular item Vogue suggested for this recommendation turns out to be a real, authentic chain control collar for dogs.

Forgive me if I’m wrong but, isn’t the whole point of a wardrobe essential that it should stand the test of time, never got out of style or lose its street-chic appeal? I hate to disagree with the sacred word of Vogue’s sartorial elite but, if these really are the new basics of 2017, I’m out. 

Comments