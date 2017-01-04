After the excesses of the festive season, many of us are on a mission to become fitter and healthier than ever before. But according to one fitness expert, it’s time to forget the faddy diets and embrace a hearty breakfast.

It’s said to be the most important meal of the day but, we’re not talking porridge here.

Strength and physique coach Charles Poliquin, who has worked with some of the world’s top Olympians and fitness models, swears instead by a brekkie of meat and nuts.

According to Poliquin, it’s an essential and non-negotiable part of every one of his athlete plans and says it’s his single best dietary tip for ‘optimal leanness, energy and sustained mental focus’.

So, how does it work?

Unlike pastries or sugary cereals, eating protein-packed meat guarantees to give you a gradual blood sugar release throughout the day, keeping you fuller for longer.

This will give you more energy and mental focus throughout the day as well as curbing your cravings.

Adding nuts to the mix means you will also get a boost of healthy fats which will keep your blood sugar stable for a long duration; the key to consistent energy and alertness rather than the spikes and crashes you can experience eating foods with high sugar content.

Poliquin assures that this breakfast combo is ideal for focus and drive and, recommends rotating between different meats and nuts to keep things interesting.

Why not try a steak, a piece of salmon, some chicken or even some fish?

For the nuts, it’s best to stick to the whole food varieties such as cashews, almonds, macadamia, hazelnuts and brazils, rather than those which are salted.

If however, you’re allergic to nuts, alternatives like eggs and avocados are also full of healthy fat while blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and plums promise not to spike your blood sugar.