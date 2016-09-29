Pouring your morning coffee into a chocolate-coated ice-cream cone is the latest food fad - but you don't be fooled by the cute Instagrammable exterior.

They’re a ticking time bomb, as it takes about four minutes for the cone to start to disintegrate and your cappuccino to meet the floor.

To turning coffee on its head you need to take some precautions: you can't really use those pale, thin ice-cream cones. You need the indulgent waffle kind.

Some are covered in chocolate and nuts, others with rainbow sprinkles.

While it’s unclear who first poured some hot Joe into an ice cream cone, The Grind Coffee Company - a small café in Johannesburg, South Africa - says it is its signature drink.

It's a made-for-social-media thing, too - with the barista behind the drink saying he wanted to blend the internet's love of coffee and social media. It worked, and has now become something of an Instagram trend.

The 12 Best coffee shops







1/12 Small Batch Coffee, Brighton My Hotel, Jubilee St, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 1GE “They have six sites in Brighton, which offer great service in cool locations,” says Chris.

2/12 Caravan 1 Granary Square (off Goods Way), London N1C 4AA Jeffrey says this new, inspirational, design-led venue, created on a monumental scale, is one of London’s most powerful destination coffee venues. “Live roasting and artisan coffee made in a diverse set of ways by some of the UK’s best baristas complement the superb and comprehensive all-day brunch menu.” Its evening menu is a treat too.

3/12 Colonna & Smalls, Bath 6 Chapel Row, Bath, Avon, BA1 1HN This speciality coffee house always offers three different types of espresso and three different types of filter coffee and will explain which is best depending on what sort of drink you wish to have: flat white, cappuccino etc. Chris says the coffee is “simply stunning”.

4/12 Bold St Coffee, Liverpool 89 Bold St, Liverpool, L1 4HF Dale says this is one of the loveliest cafeé he knows. “Really approachable staff, the highest quality of coffee with the least pretence imaginable and they are repeatedly awarded the best café in the city. A solid community of like-minded coffee people within Liverpool.”

5/12 Kaffeine 66 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1W 7QJ Local, quality-focused artisan café with excellent in-house-made delicious food, has a very loyal following, says Jeffrey. “The owner Peter Dore-Smith is a perfectionist and his enthusiastic team are always very welcoming.” It’s independently owned and only minutes from the mayhem of Oxford Circus.

6/12 The Plough, Birmingham 21 High St, Harborne, Birmingham, B17 9NT “The Plough redefines what a pub can be,” says Dale. “It aims for excellence with everything it does – coffee, food, service – and hits every time. This place is worth catching a train from London for.”

7/12 6/8 Kafé, Birmingham 6/8 Temple Row, Birmingham, B2 5HG Central location in the second city, this is a stylish and smart cafe with a loyal following, says Dale, who also flags up the friendly service.

8/12 Bettys Harrogate 1 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2Q Established in 1919, an institution and one of the finest coffee and tea venues in the country, says Jeffrey. “A beautiful and traditional venue that is owned and run by fine purveyors of coffee, Taylors of Harrogate.”

9/12 The Window, Norwich 25 Wensum St, Norwich, East Anglia, NR3 1 The owner, Hayley, serves her own blends, which change with her mood and you can buy the beans to take away.

10/12 Brew Lab Coffee, Edinburgh 6-8 South College St, Edinburgh, EH8 9AA Dale says this is one of the most exciting cafés he’s visited in a long time. “The coffee is incredible – some of the most skilled baristas in Edinburgh, and the coffee changes weekly. The food is great too.”

11/12 Waterloo Gardens, Cardiff 5 Waterloo Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, CF23 5AA A short walk from central Cardiff but well worth the effort, says Dale. “It was awarded the best UK coffee house 2009 and, strictly speaking, is really a tea paradise, but the coffee is just as well prepared. Super service, knowledgable and interesting staff.”

12/12 North Tea Power, Manchester 36 Tib St, Manchester, M4 1LA “This is a beautiful café in the northern quarter of the city,” says Dale. “The staff are warm, the espresso is exceptional and you’ll never want to leave.”

For creative types who like to take a little longer with their cup of coffee, rainbow lattes are where it’s at, and the Piggy Back Café in Australia is one of the best.

Their Instagram feed, filled with colourful java, has almost 16,000 followers. Bears, birds, swans and fish have all been fashioned with foam.

That's all very impressive, but for now we'll probably stick with a latte on the morning commute.