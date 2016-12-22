DJ BBQ’s Memphis style ribs

Cooking up ribs in this video is grilling fanatic Christian Stevenson AKA DJ BBQ, who says that barbecues are not just a summer thing.
The barbecue guru said: “It’s 365 when it comes to cooking barbecue. Any day of the year, all year man! When it’s cold, when it’s rainy, that’s when you want to get outside.
“Put a rain jacket on, put a lid on your cooker. Get cooking outside, man. You don’t want to stay out here in a super hot summery heat, now’s the time to get your cook on.”
DJ BBQ recently embarked on a world tour for Hellmann’s Finding Grilltopia series where he was set the task of convincing four non-grillers that food cooked over fire is the future.
He recalled his journey from Nashville to Charleston, Carolina: “We ate some of the best ribs I have ever feasted upon.”
The next video in the series is DJ BBQ’s Grilled chicken with Alabama white sauce.
