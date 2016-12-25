DJ BBQ's Grilled chicken with Alabama white sauce

Grilled chicken with Alabama white sauce is prominent on every menu in American barbecue hotspots according to grilling fanatic Christian Stevenson AKA DJ BBQ.

And in this video, his version of the Alabama white sauce promises to transform a basic grilled chicken into a bodacious dish that can be enjoyed all-year round.

Jazz up grilled chicken with DJ BBQ's Alabama white sauce

“When it gets cold outside, that’s when you want to be around your cooker – a live fire,” said the BAFTA Award-winning broadcast personality who cooked up a storm when he caught Jamie Oliver’s eye and was swiftly signed up to present on Oliver’s YouTube television channel Food Tube.

The mayonnaise and cider-based sauce comes from North Alabama made popular by legendary barbecue joint Big Bob Gibson.

“Big Bob Gibson really put it on the map over there,” DJ BBQ said.

DJ BBQ has come back from a world tour for Hellmann’s Finding Grilltopia series where he was set the task of convincing four non-grillers - including baking queen Jemma Wilson AKA Cupcake Jemma - that food cooked over fire is the future.

