How to make a Lime and blackberry layer cake

This luscious lime sponge and blackberry cake is a perfect combination and looks like a true showstopper on any dinner party table!

Ingredients

• 300g Organic Self Raising Flour

• 1 tsp Baking Powder

• 4 Organic eggs

• 300g Organic Caster Sugar

• Grated zest and Juice of 3 organic limes

• 300g Butter

• Blackberry Buttercream: 345g Butter, 750g icing sugar, 120g Chopped organic blackberries and extra blackberries to decorate the top

Method

Preheat the oven to fan 140C/conventional 160C/ gas 3

Butter three 6 inch round cake tins and line the bases.

Beat together the butter and sugar, add the eggs one by one, slowly mixing.

Sift in the self raising flour and baking powder then fold into the mixture. Then add the zest and juice of the three limes, then fold into the mixture.

Pour into three 6 inch springform cake tins, lined with baking parchment and bake in the oven at 160c fan for 20-25 minutes until the sponge is light and springy to the touch.

Once the cakes are cooked and have cooled in the tin, take out and leave to cool for an extra 20 minutes on a wire rack.

For the Blackberry buttercream cream together butter and icing sugar and add the chopped up blackberries.

Layer throughout and on top of the cake and lastly top with blackberries - absolute heaven!