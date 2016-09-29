How to make a no-cook creamy tomato & avocado soup

This no-cook soup is so easy to make and full of fresh flavours. The sun-dried tomatoes add a rich earthy taste and the addition of avocado gives the soup its creamy texture.

Ingredients (serves 4)

6 medium plum tomatoes, roughly chopped

4 large spring onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

250ml water

1 medium red pepper, seeds removed and roughly chopped

2 stalks of celery, finely diced

6 sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil (12 halves), chopped

1 cucumber, peeled

Large handful of fresh basil leaves

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoons soft brown sugar

1 large avocado, stone removed, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 large lemon

2 teaspoons Himalayan pink salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

To garnish

Finely diced red pepper

Torn basil leaves

Method

Put the tomatoes, spring onions, garlic and water into the large jug of a high speed blender, turn on and blend until smooth. Add the red pepper, celery, half the sun-dried tomatoes and a tablespoon of the oil they came packed in and blend again. Finely chop the remaining sun-dried tomatoes and leave to one side.

Add the remaining ingredients to the soup and blend until smooth and creamy. Stir in the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and give the soup a taste, adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Pour into soup bowls and garnish with some finely diced red pepper, torn basil leaves and plenty of freshly ground black pepper

If you prefer hot soup, simply pour the finished soup into a saucepan, bring to the boil and simmer for a few minutes, the longer you simmer the more of the raw fresh flavour you will lose, however it will still taste delicious when cooked through.

