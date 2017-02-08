Because of their symbolic meanings, certain dishes are eaten during the Chinese New Year. These lucky foods are served during the 16-day festival season especially New Year’s Eve, which is believed to bring good luck for the coming year.

In this video, School of Wok Founder Jeremy Pang demonstrates how to make Chilli and Garlic ‘Wealthy’ Clams – a dish from his cookbook Chinese Unchopped - An Introduction to Chinese Cooking.

“When thinking of Hong Kong, most people picture a big, busy, skyscraper-filled city, but I immediately imagine (and can even almost taste) a giant bowl of chilli and garlic clams, enjoyed while sitting next to the seafront of Sai Kung harbour.

“Dotted with fishing boats, Sai Kung is nothing but low-rise houses, beaches, and restaurants full of fresh seafood – quite the contrast to modern Hong Kong,” said Jeremy.

“The Chinese like to think that clams look like old gold bouillons, and therefore represent good wealth, which is why this dish is eaten a lot during Chinese New Year,” he added.

Jeremy Pang’s Chilli and Garlic 'Wealthy’ Clams

Chilli and Garlic 'Wealthy' Clams (Jeremy Pang )

Serves: 2–4 with side dishes

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

500g fresh clams

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

5 slices ginger, finely chopped

2 fresh red chillies, seeded and chopped

Small handful of fresh coriander sprigs

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

The Sauce

1 teaspoon chilli bean sauce

4 tablespoons Shaoxing rice wine

4 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

½ teaspoon dark soy sauce

Preparation

Sort through the clam shells, discarding any that don't close when tapped gently.

Wash the clams thoroughly by running them under a cold water and rinsing them 3 or 4 times, then place the clams in a mixing bowl.

Finely chop the garlic, ginger, chillies and coriander. Mix the sauce ingredients together in a small bowl or ramekin.

Build your WOK CLOCK; place your garlic at 12 o’clock, then arrange the ginger, chillies, clams, sauce bowl and coriander clockwise around your plate.

Cooking

Heat the oil in a wok over a medium heat, then add the chilli, garlic and ginger and stir-fry for 20–30 seconds until fragrant.

Increase the heat to high and add the clams to the wok, then immediately pour over the sauce and bring to a vigorous boil. Cover with a lid and cook for 3–5 minutes, shaking occasionally, until the clams have opened up. Some clams may still remain closed after cooking – discard any that haven’t opened after this time.

Tip the clams into a large bowl, stir in the coriander leaves and serve.

Swapsies: Chilli Bean Sauce is made mainly of minced fermented broad beans, chilli and garlic. If you cannot find it, blend together 3 fresh large red chillies, 2 garlic cloves, and 1 tablespoon of tinned butter beans along with 1 tablespoon of the brine solution from the butter beans for a close substitution.

Tip: As with all seafood, the most important tip here is not to overcook the clams –remember to control the heat of your wok by shaking it when needed, so as to cook them just through, but no more.