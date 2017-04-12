Jazz up hot cross buns the Christopher's way.

In this video, we show you how to make Hot cross bun chocolate French toast.

Ingredients

4 eggs

300 ml Milk

1 Artisan Hot Cross Bun

1 tbsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 scoop Matcha green tea ice cream (or one of your choosing)

Drop of vanilla essence

120g milk chocolate or dark chocolate pistoles valhrona

Icing sugar (for decoration)

Christopher's Hot cross bun chocolate French toast

Method

Mix together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla essence in a bowl.

Slice the hot cross bun and dip each slice into egg mix and place onto lightly buttered nonstick pan on moderate heat, cooking each slices on both sides for 3 mins.

Slightly melt 70g of chocolate and spread across each slice, then sandwich together (using the spatula) and cook for a further 2-3 mins (or until the chocolate seeps out the sides).

Take off heat and place on serving plate.

Melt the last 50g of chocolate, serve with a scoop of Matcha Ice cream, dust with cinnamon and icing sugar, then pour melted chocolate.

Christopher's is in 18 Wellington Street, London, WC2E 7DD.