Because of their symbolic meanings, certain dishes are eaten during the Chinese New Year. These lucky foods are served during the 16-day festival season especially New Year’s Eve, which is believed to bring good luck for the coming year.

In this video, School of Wok's Founder and Chef Jeremy Pang demonstrates how to make Stir-fried Prawn, Edamame and Pine Nut Lettuce Wraps.

"This is the type of dish that I used to get as an after-school treat when we were kids, but only if my dad was home from work before my mum.

"Before even entering the kitchen, the aroma coming from the smoking hot wok would hit us, and I would imagine the cheeky smirk of pride on my dad’s face," said Jeremy.

"He was cooking us all a 'secret snack'. This dish works as a great treat that always hits the spot, or even as a healthy dinner," he added.

Jeremy Pangs' Stir-Fried Prawn, Edamame and Pine Nut Lettuce Wraps Stir-fried Prawn, Edamame and Pine Nut Lettuce Wrap (Jeremy Pang))

Serves: 2–4 as part of a meal

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

1 iceberg lettuce

300g raw, peeled and deveined prawns

½ red pepper

1 spring onion

2 garlic cloves

150g edamame beans, fresh or frozen

3 tablespoons pine nuts

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

The Sauce

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

a dash of sesame oil

The Dressing

6 tablespoons hoisin sauce

3 tablespoons water

Preparation

Remove the stalk of the lettuce by chopping off the bottom third, being careful not to tear any leaves. Turn the trimmed lettuce upside down, place it in the centre of a mixing bowl and pour over hot water very briefly before submerging it in ice cold water for at least a minute. (This process will help you separate the leaves from each other without much effort.) Separate and drain the individual leaves, trimming them for presentation if needed, and place in the fridge to cool.

Butterfly the prawns, cutting a line from underneath the head of the prawn to the tip of the tail using a sharp knife and opening up the prawn fully.

Finely dice your red pepper, finely slice your spring onions and chop your garlic. Mix your sauce and dressing ingredients together in separate bowls or small ramekins.

Build your WOK CLOCK; place your butterflied prawns at 12 o’clock, then arrange the red pepper, edamame beans, garlic, pine nuts, spring onion and sauce bowl clockwise around your plate.

Cooking

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok over a high heat until smoking hot.

Add the prawns and stir-fry for 30 seconds, then add the red pepper, edamame beans and garlic and continue to stir-fry for 1 minute, keeping the heat high.

Add the pine nuts and stir-fry for 30 seconds until cooked through, then pour over the sauce and continue to stir-fry until the prawns are lightly golden brown on the outside.

Sprinkle over the spring onion and transfer to a serving plate or bowl.

Pile the lettuce leaves on a separate plate and serve with the dipping sauce. Let everyone help themselves by filling a leaf with a spoonful of the prawn mixture, wrapping it into a bundle and dipping it into the sauce.