How to Make Vegetable Gyoza with Kobucha Puree and Aji Amarillo Sauce the Chino Latino way.

Ingredients

Serves 4

For the puree

40g Kaboucha pumpkin

10g Cinnamon stick

10g Orange

5g Butter

For the gyoza

4 Gyoza wrappers

½ tsp sesame oil

For the vegetable filling

1g Ginger

1g Garlic

Chinese Chives

30g Carrot

30g Cabbage

5ml Shoaxing rice wine

30g Mushrooms

For the garnish

10g dried orange

Chinese Chives

For the Aji Amarillo sauce

30g yellow pepper

40ml yuzu juice

280ml olive oil

64ml aji amarillo paste

20ml Rice vinegar

Method

Blend the ingredients for the aji amarillo sauce.

Peel the kobucha pumpkin and cook in water with a cinnamon stick and a slice of orange – cook it for 15mins.

Drain the pumpkin and make sure that all of the water is drained out and add butter and salt.

Finely chop the vegetables for the filming and fry in sesame oil.

Once cooked – with a table spoon – place the vegetables into the gyoza rapper and twist and stick together – make sure you wrap up tight so no liquid can escape.

Garnish with dried orange and Chinese chives.