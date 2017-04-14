How to Make Vegetable Gyoza with Kobucha Puree and Aji Amarillo Sauce the Chino Latino way.
Ingredients
Serves 4
For the puree
40g Kaboucha pumpkin
10g Cinnamon stick
10g Orange
5g Butter
For the gyoza
4 Gyoza wrappers
½ tsp sesame oil
For the vegetable filling
1g Ginger
1g Garlic
Chinese Chives
30g Carrot
30g Cabbage
5ml Shoaxing rice wine
30g Mushrooms
For the garnish
10g dried orange
Chinese Chives
For the Aji Amarillo sauce
30g yellow pepper
40ml yuzu juice
280ml olive oil
64ml aji amarillo paste
20ml Rice vinegar
Method
Blend the ingredients for the aji amarillo sauce.
Peel the kobucha pumpkin and cook in water with a cinnamon stick and a slice of orange – cook it for 15mins.
Drain the pumpkin and make sure that all of the water is drained out and add butter and salt.
Finely chop the vegetables for the filming and fry in sesame oil.
Once cooked – with a table spoon – place the vegetables into the gyoza rapper and twist and stick together – make sure you wrap up tight so no liquid can escape.
Garnish with dried orange and Chinese chives.
- More about:
- Chino Latino
- Vegetarian
- Recipes