In this video, Pan-Asian restaurant and bar Chino Latino shows how to make their refreshing Watermelon Smash.
How to make Watermelon Smash
Ingredients
3 small slices of watermelon, skin and seeds removed, cut into cubes
10ml watermelon liqueur
20ml fresh lime juice
35ml silver tequila
6 fresh mint leaves
Method
Muddle the fresh watermelon in a cocktail shaker, then add watermelon liqueur, fresh lime, tequila and mint leave (lightly crush).
Add ice and shake well. Single strain into a long sling glass filled with crushed ice.
Garnish with a slice of watermelon and mint sprig.
- More about:
- Cocktails
- Cocktail
- cocktail recipes
- Chino Latino