In this video, Pan-Asian restaurant and bar Chino Latino shows how to make their refreshing Watermelon Smash.

How to make Watermelon Smash

Ingredients

3 small slices of watermelon, skin and seeds removed, cut into cubes

10ml watermelon liqueur

20ml fresh lime juice

35ml silver tequila

6 fresh mint leaves

Method

Muddle the fresh watermelon in a cocktail shaker, then add watermelon liqueur, fresh lime, tequila and mint leave (lightly crush).

Add ice and shake well. Single strain into a long sling glass filled with crushed ice.

Garnish with a slice of watermelon and mint sprig.