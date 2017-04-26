Several supermarkets across the UK have been hit by a hummus shortage after the product was recalled due to “taste issues”.

Sainsbury’s said a number of customers complained that the hummus did not taste the way it normally does so they withdrew a number of lines to investigate a quality issue with the supplier.

Customers of Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer have posted frustrated messages on social media after finding their local store to be out of the Middle Eastern delicatessen. According to the posts, stores including Chiswick and Manchester displayed signs informing customers they were temporarily out of stock “due to a production issue” and apologising for any inconvenience caused.

@sainsburys this signals the end of the world! Two days no houmous... It's my staple! #struggling pic.twitter.com/xxJqIKG7NW — Neil Spencer Bruce (@lightb4sound) April 21, 2017

There's a national hummus shortage crisis and it's not helping with uni stress. #hummusgate #thingsthatarenotok — Georgia Cassandra (@thatmardybum) April 25, 2017

.@sainsburys your shop in oxford magdalen street hasn't had hummus in an ENTIRE WEEK. Very emotionally distressed about this.Pls sort it out — flora (@Florgas_WalshKG) April 23, 2017

One particularly helpful Sainsbury’s branch in Chertsey, Surrey even included a recipe for disappointed customers to make their own hummus.

Hummus crisis in @sainsburys but my local one have you covered with a DIY version. pic.twitter.com/LgMBFJBQQL — Raph of KHANNNNNNNN! (@lemonjellie) April 24, 2017

A spokesperson for the megastore confirmed to The Independent lines were withdrawn due to a quality issue.

“We’ve temporarily removed a number of homous lines from sales due to a production issue at our supplier,” they said adding that they expect to be fully stocked again on Thursday.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







+ show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Marks and Spencer were also affected by the shortage but are now back in business.

“Some of our houmous products were temporarily taken off shelf due to a supplier issue,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “We can reassure customers that our recipe hasn’t changed and that houmous is now back in store.”