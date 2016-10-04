  1. Lifestyle
  2. Food and Drink

Ice cream ramen: The next big Instagram food trend that is actually happening

The 'noodles' are made from algae jelly

capture235345.jpg
The Dessert Kitchen has created a confusing, yet equally appetising sugary version of this classic dish

Ice cream ramen - algae jelly 'noodles' sitting in a 'soup' made from condensed milk - is one of the wackiest Instagram food trends yet.

While millions love Ramen (a traditional Japanese soup dish consisting of noodles, broth and a variety of meat or veg toppings) it has never been a dish to satisfy a sweet tooth - until now.

The Dessert Kitchen, a gastronomic haven for outlandish pudding lovers, has created a confusing, yet equally appetising, sugary version of the classic dish that has earned its place at the top of the Insta-food leader board. 

Read more

So what’s it actually made from? Well, instead of a savoury broth, the noodles sit in a pool of condensed milk and crushed ice with the option of additional toppings such as mochi, fresh fruit and white peach syrup, adding to the ramen aesthetic.

There’s even a vegan version that’s made with coconut milk.

Called the 'Ice Stream' by its creators, the dish is created using 'noodles' that are made from Kanten, a traditional Japanese jelly that’s actually formed from algae and while they’re usually colourless, The Dessert Kitchen offer them up in variety of flavours from green tea milk to honey and brown sugar. 

This might be the most ‘grammable dessert yet which despite being ice cold and sweet, retains the tastiness and slurp factor of a traditional ramen.

Comments