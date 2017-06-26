How to make cajun chicken gumbo

Cajun chicken gumbo

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Preperation time: 20 minutes

Serves 6

4 tbsp olive oil

5 skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunky pieces

1 onion, chopped

2 celery sticks, sliced

3 bay leaves

5 tbsp plain flour

4 tbsp Encona Louisiana cajun hot sauce

600ml chicken stock (made with 2 stock cubes)

2 green peppers, deseeded and cut into chunks

300g thickly sliced cooked ham, trimmed of any fat and diced

3 spring onions, sliced

2 tbsp very roughly chopped parsley

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a wide casserole or big frying pan and fry the chicken for a few minutes to brown. Tip out onto a plate.

Add the onion to the pan with 1 tablespoon more of oil and fry for 5 minutes until almost softened. Add the celery and fry for another 2 minutes, then tip out to join the chicken.

Add the remaining oil, bay leaves and flour to the pan and cook into a paste. Carry on cooking, stirring constantly (with a splash of water if needed), until golden brown.

Gradually stir in the stock until smooth and saucy.

Add Encona Louisiana hot sauce.

Return the chicken and veg to the pan, along with the peppers. Cover and simmer gently for 15 minutes. Stir in the ham, cover and simmer gently for another 10 minutes.

Check for seasoning then serve, sprinkled with the spring onions mixed with the chopped parsley.

