How to make smoked salmon and dill tagliatelle

Smoked salmon and dill tagliatelle

150g smoked salmon

Tagliatelle pasta

​250g organic Greek style natural yogurt

Handful of chopped dill

Squeeze of lemon juice

Cook the tagliatelle as per packet instructions.

When the tagliatelle is almost ready, in a bowl add the Rachel’s Organic Greek Style Natural yogurt, roughly shredded smoked salmon, a handful of chopped dill, squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste.

Drain the tagliatelle, return to the saucepan and mix in the sauce, then serve.

Garnish with freshly chopped dill and perhaps Parmesan cheese.

Hints and tips: This simple pasta sauce can also be used as a tasty dip

