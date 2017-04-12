How to make Vietnamese squid salad

Vietnamese squid salad

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

For the salad

6 squid, approximately 1kg, cleaned and cut into rings like calamari (discard the tentacles)

​100g white/savoy cabbage

2 carrots, peeled and cut julienne style

​100g bean sprouts

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped into slices

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and chopped into slices

1 red onion, sliced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

For the dressing

150g Rachel’s Greek Style Coconut yoghurt

1 garlic clove, crushed

Juice and zest of 2 limes

1 tbsp Thai fish sauce

½ tsp soft brown sugar or palm sugar

Splash of sesame oil

Handful of fresh coriander leaves, torn

Handful of fresh mint leaves, torn

3 tbsp natural peanuts, roasted & chopped

Make the dressing first by placing the Rachel’s Greek Style Coconut yoghurt and all the other ingredients in a bowl or small jug, and mix well. In another bowl, toss together the salad ingredients: cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts, peppers, onion and chilli.

Bring water to boil in a small heavy bottomed pan. Turn the heat down and add the squid rings, cover and simmer for 3-4 minutes until tender. Drain well. Toss the squid with the salad and pour the dressing over the top. Serve the salad in one large bowl or individual bowls, sprinkle with roasted peanuts

Tip: to save time you could also use a stir-fry mix instead of the individual salad ingredients

