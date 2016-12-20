Nutty South-East Asian turkey hotpot

This is such a tasty little number. Rich, well spiced, fragrant, creamy, it works well with chicken and duck, too. It’s an excellent way of using up leftovers.

Serves 2

½ tablespoon coconut oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 small green chilli, finely chopped

2 lemongrass stalks, bashed with a rolling pin

400ml (1¾ cups) coconut milk

1 heaped tablespoon crunchy peanut butter

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

2 turkey breast fillets, diced

large handful spinach

juice of ½ lime

sea salt or pink crystal salt

Melt the coconut oil in a pan, add the onion, garlic, chilli, lemongrass and a generous pinch of salt, then sauté until the onion is nice and soft. Add the coconut milk, stir in the peanut butter and turmeric, then simmer for around 10 minutes until the sauce thickens and the flavour of the lemongrass is really starting to come through. Add the diced turkey and continue to simmer for at least 10 minutes to ensure the meat is fully cooked. Add the spinach and stir until it wilts. Squeeze in the lime juice, check the seasoning and serve.

Turkey nachos

A sharing dish that’s perfect for family time this season

Serves 6

300g plain corn tortilla chips

450g leftover turkey, shredded

150g Branston pickle

200g cheddar cheese, grated (suggest Pilgrims Choice)

6 spring onions, finely sliced

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Small handful of coriander, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve

Guacamole, to serve

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/Gas mark 6. Spread half the tortilla chips over a large oven proof dish, then scatter over half the turkey, spring onions and chilli. Dot with half the Branston pickle and scatter over half of the quantity of cheese. Repeat with the remaining ingredients then bake in the oven for 8-10 min. Garnish with coriander and serve with the lime wedges and guacamole.





Coronation turkey salad

An alternative and healthy way to use your turkey leftovers

Serves 2

1 tsp medium curry powder

1 tbsp Branston original pickle

2 tbsp mayonnaise

300g leftover turkey meat, chopped or shredded

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cucumber

1 bag watercress salad

Handful of flaked toasted almonds

Crusty bread, to serve

In a large bowl, mix together the curry powder, Branston pickle and mayonnaise. Add the turkey and toss to coat the meat completely. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil and lemon juice with a little seasoning. Halve the cucumber lengthways and use a teaspoon to scoop out all the seeds. Chop into half moon slices. Divide the watercress and cucumber between two plates. Dress with the olive oil and lemon juice mixture then top with the coronation turkey. Finally, scatter with the almonds and serve with crusty bread.

