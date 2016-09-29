Low in fat, packed with vitamins and minerals, and the closest a vegetable will ever get to cake: sweet potatoes are amazing.

It’s no wonder, then, that fans of the root vegetable are losing it over the latest food trend: sweet potato toast.

Yes, sliced thinly enough, you can cook sweet potato in a toaster. As news of the technique has spread across social media, Google trends searches have spiked in recent days.

To make them, chop the vegetable into slender chunks that can easily be fished out of the toaster, and heat until soft. This process might take a few minutes depending on the size of your slices. Watch the video below to find out more.

Those at the cutting edge, who knew about sweet potato toast before it was cool, are proudly sharing birds-eye-view photos of their creations on social media. Others are simply marvelling that is it even possible.

Thanks to the vegetable’s versatility, both sweet and savoury toppings work. Eggs and avocado, figs and goats cheese, to blueberries to bananas can sit atop slices.

It's a heaven-sent food hack for those who can't eat bread, or simply want to shake-up breakfast time with a healthy alternative. Try it.