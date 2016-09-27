The 13 best pubs in the UK

The Good Pub Guide recently announced its annual round-up of the UK's top pubs, naming 13 of the best places to have a pint or Sunday roast in the country.

Each year, the travel guide's editors reward pubs based on their “consistent excellence,” according to The Good Pub Guide website.

Pubs are awarded across a range of categories from the range of drinks and the quality of food on offer to accommodation and customer service.

Here are the best pubs to visit in the country:

The Good Pub Guide editor Fiona Stapley loved the stunning views at the Applecross Inn in Scotland, but it was landlady Judith Fisch who really made it stand out. Fisch has been named Landlady of the Year, making the Applecross one of the UK's friendliest pubs.

(Summonedbyfells/Flickr)

The Lion Inn, which is housed in a 15th-century​ coaching inn in Winchcombe, was crowned New Pub of the Year 2017.

(Ard Van Der Leeuw/Flickr)

The Michelin-listed Red Lion in East Chisenbury, Wiltshire, won the Dining Pub of the Year award.

(Anguskirk/Flickr)

The Queen's Head in Kirkby la Thorpe, Lincolnshire, was named Value Pub of the Year for its affordable lunchtime deals.

(The Queens Head Inn)

The Inn at Whitewell in Lancashire was named Inn of the Year for its cosy rooms, some of which have open fireplaces.

Our room was so pretty last night😍 A photo posted by Ruby Sears (@rubysearsx) on Jul 31, 2016 at 4:56am PDT

The Bank House in King's Lynn, which is housed in the first Barclay's bank building, was awarded Town Pub of the Year.

Excellent night stop here. #bankhousehotel A photo posted by Richard Hasler (@richardhasler1) on Aug 17, 2016 at 2:20am PDT

The Cottage of Content in Carey — made up of three former labourers' cottages — is Country Pub of the Year.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Ye Olde Gate Inne in Derbyshire​ was built from wood salvaged from the Spanish Armada's ships. Its historic premises have earned it the award for Unspoilt Pub of the Year.

(Flickr)

With over 400 types of whisky behind the bar, it's no wonder that The Sligachan Hotel on the Isle of Skye has been named Whisky Pub of the Year.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Woods in Dulverton won Wine Pub of the Year with an impressive wine list, offering 154 bottles. Eventually, the owner Patrick Groves plans to put 1,000 wines on the menu.

(Woods bar and restaurant)

The Watermill Inn in the Lake District is Own Brew​ Pub of the Year for having 10 “exceptional” ales on offer.

(Bill Boaden/Geograph)

The Fat Cat in Norwich is Beer Pub of the Year 2017 for having 32 “well-kept” ales from local breweries​ on tap.

A photo posted by junqing zhu (@junqingzhu) on Oct 25, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

The Horse Guards in Tillington, Sussex was named Pub of the Year for 2017. The 300-year-old establishment won the top accolade for its “inventive food, lovely service, cosy bedrooms and lush garden.”

A photo posted by Mercedes Evans (@mercedesevansphotography) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:22am PDT

