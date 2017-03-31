Sprinting to Tesco to fight a stranger for the only remaining chocolate egg? We’ve all been there. Although there’s nothing better than rewarding yourself with a mass of chocolate after 40 days and nights of Lent, this year you should make a bold move and treat yourself to an Easter-inspired cocktail instead. From London to Bournemouth, DesignMyNight have looked far and wide to provide us with the bars with the UK’s most impressive tipples.

Aster, London

Aster in London will give you two in one: chocolate and booze

Chocolate eggs might be out and Easter cocktails in, but Aster near Westminster have gone to egg-xtreme lengths to intertwine the two. Served in a hollow milk chocolate egg, the heady mix contains Diplomatico Reserva rum mixed with Mozart dark chocolate liqueur, aztec bitter chocolate, milk and sugar. This Instagram-worthy cocktail will set you back £18 and is only available from 3 to 17 April.

Dirty Martini, Cardiff

Triple whammy: The White Rabbit, Chocolate Martini, and Maltease cocktails

Always looking for an excuse to concoct mad mixes, Dirty Martini have pulled it out of the bag this year with their Easter offering. They’re serving not one, not two, but three themed cocktails. The White Rabbit, Chocolate Martini and Maltease have all been created in house by the venue’s expert mixologists. In our opinion, The Maltease rules the roost. It contains three-year-old Havana rum, Mozart white chocolate liqueur, Canadian maple syrup, Vita Pure coconut water, Nutella and Ovaltine. Far from Cardiff? Not to worry: the London sites will serve all three specials too.

The Lost Paradise Bar, Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Cadbury Creme Egg Martini

Instead of eating your Cadbury Creme Egg this year, why not drink it? Bartenders at The Lost Paradise Bar in Bournemouth have created three dribble-inducing cocktails for Easter, one of which being a Cadbury Creme Egg martini. Served with a chocolate-coated rim, this dreamy and limited edition drink is a must order. If you’re feeling something a little more fizz-focussed, try their Cotton Candy Champagne.

Be At One, Manchester

Be At One's Bueno : Good name, good drink

Be At One added the Bueno to their extensive cocktail menu a while back, and it’s the stuff dreams are made of. Mozart white chocolate liqueur, salted caramel Kahlua, white Kinder Bueno chocolate and a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream are the ingredients used to create this unique masterpiece. Don’t doubt it for a second – this ‘moment on the lips and a lifetime on the hips’ Easter cocktail is more than worth the calories.

London Cocktail Club, London

Embrace your inner child this Easter and order the Loopy Fiasco. Served at all London Cocktail Club venues, this colourful concoction is made by blending together Stoli vanilla vodka, Mozart white chocolate liqueur, milk, strawberry jam and rose water. Once you fight your way through the first layer of colourful Fruit Loops, you’ll lock lips with a smooth and nostalgia-stirring mix.

