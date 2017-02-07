Spiralised, julienned, sliced and diced, there are a manifold of ways to prep your veg - but what if you're simply too lazy to wield a knife?

If you love to eat carrots but hate to chop them or are just too plain lazy to bother, hipster supermarket Whole Foods has the solution.

The high-end grocer is now offering a new in-store concept within its produce department: it's called the Produce Butcher.

An onsite team member will slice and dice your rainbow chard, cauliflower and squash so you don’t have to, the vegetable butchery service could be a game-changer for lazy people who hate cooking.

Currently only available at the brand’s latest Bryant Park store in New York, the chopping service costs $1 and encourages customers to choose from a selection of cuts including julienned, minced, sliced, diced and chopped.

And, just in case you’re not sure what any of that actually means, a large graphic above the counter pairs each term with an illustration.

It’s essentially vegetable cutting for dummies.

While the prospect of avoiding streaming eyes while slicing an onion does sound appealing, is this a meal prepper’s dream or just a whole new level of laziness?