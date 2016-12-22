Maker of spectacles for Dior expands into smart glasses

Safilo Group, the eyewear company that makes frames for Dior, Fendi and Hugo Boss, is looking to succeed in a high-tech category where even Google has struggled: smart glasses.

The Italian company is debuting a set of internet-connected spectacles next month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Unlike Google Glass, a product that was discontinued last year, the Safilo frames won't have a camera or display – they'll just look like regular glasses.

The Safilo product will also have more limited functions, for now. It will mainly measure brainwaves and send the data to an app installed on a smartphone or tablet. The idea is to let people assess their moods, helping them relax and meditate. Additional features will be added over time, Chief Executive Officer Luisa Delgado said in an interview.

But the main selling point may be that Safilo specs won't make the wearer look like a cyborg. The glasses, under Safilo’s sports eyewear brand Smith, are fashionable enough for everyday use, so they’ll appeal to a broad set of consumers rather than “a few geeks,” she said.

“The consumers don’t have to make sacrifices on the glasses in order to get the technology,” said Delgado, 50.

Safilo is looking to innovation to help revive flagging sales and a stock price that has declined more than 20 per cent this year. But the smart glasses industry has a mixed track record. The Google Glass prototype was phased out in January 2015 after drawing ridicule for its clunky camera – as well as privacy concerns about surreptitious video. The product also was criticised for having a short battery life. Though Google vowed to continue working on the project, Google Glass is widely seen as a failure.

Another take on the idea has fared better, especially this holiday season. Snap Inc.‘s Spectacles, which are mainly designed to shoot 10-second videos that can be uploaded to the Snapchat app, have largely sold out since they debuted in November.

If high-tech glasses catch on, they could follow the same path as smartwatches. In that category, the Apple Watch prompted LVMH's Tag Heuer and Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. to add smart timepieces to their product lines.

Luxottica Group, a Safilo rival that makes Ray-Ban and Chanel frames, sells a product called Radar Pace under its Oakley brand – voice-activated glasses that coach cyclists and runners. Essilor International, another eyewear giant, is working on smart glasses as well.

Developing high-tech specs is the right move for traditional companies such as Safilo, even if they have limited functionality initially, said Dr Harry Zervos, an analyst at research firm IDTechEx.

Gadgets and tech news in pictures







43 show all Gadgets and tech news in pictures



















































































1/43 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

2/43 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

3/43 The giant human-like robot bears a striking resemblance to the military robots starring in the movie 'Avatar' and is claimed as a world first by its creators from a South Korean robotic company Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

4/43 Engineers test a four-metre-tall humanoid manned robot dubbed Method-2 in a lab of the Hankook Mirae Technology in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

5/43 Waseda University's saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi Rex

6/43 Waseda University's saxophonist robot WAS-5, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock playing one string light saber guitar perform jam session Rex

7/43 A test line of a new energy suspension railway resembling the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

8/43 A test line of a new energy suspension railway, resembling a giant panda, is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China Reuters

9/43 A concept car by Trumpchi from GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Rex

10/43 A Mirai fuel cell vehicle by Toyota is displayed at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters

11/43 A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China Reuters

12/43 A man looks at an exhibit entitled 'Mimus' a giant industrial robot which has been reprogrammed to interact with humans during a photocall at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London Getty

13/43 A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is displayed during the 4th International conference on Home Land Security and Cyber in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv Getty

14/43 Electrification Guru Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart talks about the electric Jaguar I-PACE concept SUV before it was unveiled before the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S Reuters

15/43 The Jaguar I-PACE Concept car is the start of a new era for Jaguar. This is a production preview of the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be revealed next year and on the road in 2018 AP

16/43 Japan's On-Art Corp's CEO Kazuya Kanemaru poses with his company's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' and other robots during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

17/43 Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' Reuters

18/43 Japan's On-Art Corp's eight metre tall dinosaur-shaped mechanical suit robot 'TRX03' performs during its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan Reuters

19/43 Singulato Motors co-founder and CEO Shen Haiyin poses in his company's concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

20/43 Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 Reuters

21/43 The interior of Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

22/43 A picture shows Singulato Motors' concept car Tigercar P0 at a workshop in Beijing, China Reuters

23/43 Connected company president Shigeki Tomoyama addresses a press briefing as he elaborates on Toyota's "connected strategy" in Tokyo. The Connected company is a part of seven Toyota in-house companies that was created in April 2016 Getty

24/43 A Toyota Motors employee demonstrates a smartphone app with the company's pocket plug-in hybrid (PHV) service on the cockpit of the latest Prius hybrid vehicle during Toyota's "connected strategy" press briefing in Tokyo Getty

25/43 An exhibitor charges the battery cells of AnyWalker, an ultra-mobile chasis robot which is able to move in any kind of environment during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

26/43 A robot with a touch-screen information apps stroll down the pavillon at the Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

27/43 An exhibitor demonstrates the AnyWalker, an ultra-mobile chasis robot which is able to move in any kind of environment during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

28/43 Robotic fishes swim in a water glass tank displayed at the Korea pavillon during Singapore International Robo Expo Getty

29/43 An employee shows a Samsung Electronics' Gear S3 Classic during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea Reuters

30/43 Visitors experience Samsung Electronics' Gear VR during the Korea Electronics Grand Fair at an exhibition hall in Seoul, South Korea Getty

31/43 Amy Rimmer, Research Engineer at Jaguar Land Rover, demonstrates the car manufacturer's Advanced Highway Assist in a Range Rover, which drives the vehicle, overtakes and can detect vehicles in the blind spot, during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA wire

32/43 Ford EEBL Emergency Electronic Brake Lights is demonstrated during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA

33/43 Chris Burbridge, Autonomous Driving Software Engineer for Tata Motors European Technical Centre, demonstrates the car manufacturer's GLOSA V2X functionality, which is connected to the traffic lights and shares information with the driver, during the first demonstrations of the UK Autodrive Project at HORIBA MIRA Proving Ground in Nuneaton, Warwickshire PA wire

34/43 Full-scale model of 'Kibo' on display at the Space Dome exhibition hall of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center, in Tsukuba, north-east of Tokyo, Japan EPA

35/43 Miniatures on display at the Space Dome exhibition hall of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center, in Tsukuba, north-east of Tokyo, Japan. In its facilities, JAXA develop satellites and analyse their observation data, train astronauts for utilization in the Japanese Experiment Module 'Kibo' of the International Space Station (ISS) and develop launch vehicles EPA

36/43 The robot developed by Seed Solutions sings and dances to the music during the Japan Robot Week 2016 at Tokyo Big Sight. At this biennial event, the participating companies exhibit their latest service robotic technologies and components Getty

37/43 The robot developed by Seed Solutions sings and dances to music during the Japan Robot Week 2016 at Tokyo Big Sight Getty

38/43 Government and industry are working together on a robot-like autopilot system that could eliminate the need for a second human pilot in the cockpit AP

39/43 Aurora Flight Sciences' technicians work on an Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automantion System (ALIAS) device in the firm's Centaur aircraft at Manassas Airport in Manassas, Va. AP

40/43 Flight Simulator Stefan Schwart and Udo Klingenberg preparing a self-built flight simulator to land at Hong Kong airport, from Rostock, Germany EPA

41/43 Flight Simulator In recent months, computer specialists of the project MV-IT systems have built a Boeing 737-800 cockpit and reconstructed part of the cabin with 15 seats. The simulator will be officially opened on October 19, 2016 and able to 'land' at over 20,000 airfields in different weather conditions and at all times and seasons EPA

42/43 PlayStation VR An elated customer at the launch of PlayStation VR at the GAME Digital Westfield White City midnight launch. GAME Digital

43/43 PlayStation VR Customers wait in line to buy the Sony PlayStation virtual reality (PSVR) headset at the entrance of an electronics retail shop before its opening hours in Tokyo Getty

“It’s their livelihood; it’s their next generation of products that's going to take them into a next era of innovation,” Zervos said. “They realise they can make better products as time goes by and when technology improves.”

IDTechEx estimated sales of smart glasses excluding virtual reality headsets will hit $1.8 billion (£1.5 billion) by 2021, up from $6.3 million in 2016. For Safilo, the pricing of its glasses may determine whether the product succeeds, Zervos said.

Unlike with smartwatches, it’s been difficult to make high-tech glasses palatable to mainstream consumers, according to Ramon Llamas, an analyst at International Data Corp. Virtual-reality goggles are popular for gamers, but many spectacles on the market today aren’t suitable to wear outside the house, he said.

Glasses with a camera or computer attached have “a certain creepiness factor,” Llamas said.

“It draws attention in negative way,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out what seems to work out.”

Delgado chose Toronto-based startup InteraXon to help develop the new glasses. The eyewear, in development for a year, works the same as the Canadian company's existing $250 flagship product, the Muse Headband.

It relies on electroencephalogy technology, which doctors and scientists use to detect brain signals. Five sensors – placed on the nose bridge and behind the ears – are embedded in the frame. The spectacles’ battery will last for a week with one charge.

“It's a very expandable technology,” said InteraXon CEO Derek Luke. “It’s such a natural evolution. No one knows the technology is there except the person who's wearing the glasses.”

The spectacles, which weigh about 37 grams (about 1 ounce), will be sold online next summer in the U.S., Safilo’s largest market. Styles, colour and pricing will be disclosed at the CES conference, but the product will debut in sunglass form before being available in prescription eyewear. The technology should eventually be used with other Safilo brands.

Safilo, which ranks third in the eyewear industry behind Luxottica and Essilor, is looking to technology to help perk up sales. Delgado, a veteran of Procter & Gamble Co., has been working to turn around the company since joining in 2013.

“This is just the start,” she said. “Technology has to play a totally different role.”

© Washington Post