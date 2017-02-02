Adobe is increasing prices for Creative Cloud users in the UK, indirectly referencing Brexit by blaming the change on “fluctuations in currency rates”.

The value of the pound dropped amid the uncertainty that followed the EU referendum, causing numerous US-based technology companies, including Apple and Microsoft, to raise product prices for UK customers.

Adobe has followed suit, and though it hasn’t yet revealed exact figures, some customers will see their fees almost double.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

“We wanted to share some important information about your renewal price,” the company wrote in an email to customers.

“You may be aware that currency exchange rates have fluctuated significantly over the last few years. As a result of recent changes in exchange rates in your region, the price of Adobe products and services is increasing starting on 6 March 2017."

Adobe has announced price increases in Sweden too, with the Krona having also fallen in value.

The change will hit creatives hard, affecting popular programs including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Lightroom and Illustrator.

Official prices will rise by around 25%, according to the Express, but customers on special deals will suffer a much heavier blow.

@imhobson @paulmsmith I got the exact same email but with a different price. I think @Adobe just pluck their prices out of thin air — Robin Parker (@robin_parker) 2 February 2017

Those who signed up to a special offer launched in June last year, for instance, will see the price of their Photoshop subscription rise from £6 a month to over £10 a month.