As Thanksgiving draws to a close people be looking forward to the next holiday tradition – the chance to scoop a pre-Christmas bargain in the Black Friday sales.

Along what was one day of sales has stretched out over a week in recent years it is still the best time of year to get some last minute deals on top electronics.

Here is where to get the best discounts on TVs this year:

1. Very

The Panasonic 50 inch Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV

Online retailer got into the Black Friday game early this year but it is still offering more than £300 off top electronical goods.

Check out the Panasonic 50 inch Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV which is down to £669.99 from £999 or the Samsung 50inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV which has been reduced from £849.99 to £549.99.

Get it here

2. Argos

The Sony 48inch smart LED TV

Always a good place to find a bargain, Argos is taking part in Black Friday with deals including a Sony 48inch smart LED TV which has been reduced by £140 from £579 to £439.

Get it here

3. Currys

The Sony Bravia 49inch smart HD LED TV

The electronics firm launched its "Why Wait?" deals earlier this week which inclue a Sony Bravia 49inch smart HD LED TV which has been reduced by £400 from £1,099 to £699. It also comes with a five year guarantee.

Get it here

4. Amazon

The LG 43inch Ultra HD smart TV

The online retailer is not one to be left out and is offering 33 per cent off the LG 43inch Ultra HD smart TV, which has been reduced from £599 to £399.

Amazon has launched a range of timed deals with some great TVs on offer for just hours at a time.

Get it here

5. John Lewis

The Samsung Curved Ultra HD 65inch smart TV which is £1949 when you buy a soundbar to go with it

Despite not having the biggest reputation for deals, John Lewis has a range of great offers on its TV range.

When you buy the soundbar which comes with its selection of smart TVs they will knock between £100-£200 off the price.

Get it here