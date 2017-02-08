Donald Trump's Twitter account might claim to be real. But Google suggests that people actually think it's anything but.

Typing "realdonaldtrump" – the President's Twitter handle – into Google brings up a range of automatic suggestions. The first of those is "fake", and the third is "twitter fake".

The automatic suggestions are based on what people are actually searching for and how those words are used on the internet.

The searches appear to be a consequence of people seeing Mr Trump's tweets and wondering whether they are actually being sent from the President. Twitter users have suggested that people are concerned that the account might actually a parody, set up to ridicule Mr Trump.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

It isn't clear whether everyone searching for "fake" believes that Mr Trump's account isn't real. They might also be looking for the reason that the President includes the word "real" in his handle, despite there apparently being no reason to.

Mr Trump does appear to own the actual @DonaldTrump handle, without the real placed in front of it. That account uses the same pictures as Mr Trump's main account, and exists only to refer them to it – both its bio and the only tweet posted from it send people to @realDonaldTrump.

To follow Donald J. Trump visit @realDonaldTrump. — Donald J. Trump (@DonaldTrump) May 28, 2016

There are a range of Twitter accounts that more or less obviously impersonate the President. Many of those do so by making themselves look as much like the real ones as possible – swapping letters around, for instance – and then posting satirical messages.

Searches for "donald trump fake" surged at the time of the election, according to Google Trends. They then picked up around the inauguration, and interest has dropped off slightly but is still very strong.