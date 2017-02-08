Donald Trump's Twitter account might claim to be real. But Google suggests that people actually think it's anything but.
Typing "realdonaldtrump" – the President's Twitter handle – into Google brings up a range of automatic suggestions. The first of those is "fake", and the third is "twitter fake".
The automatic suggestions are based on what people are actually searching for and how those words are used on the internet.
The searches appear to be a consequence of people seeing Mr Trump's tweets and wondering whether they are actually being sent from the President. Twitter users have suggested that people are concerned that the account might actually a parody, set up to ridicule Mr Trump.
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
-
1/10 Trump and abortion
Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March
Getty
-
2/10 Trump and abortion
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House
Getty Images
-
3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare'
Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms
Getty Images
-
4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation
Getty Images
-
5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York
Getty Images
-
6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC
Getty
-
7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City
Getty Images
-
8/10 Trump and the media
White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
9/10 Trump and the media
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing
Getty Images
-
10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border
Getty Images
It isn't clear whether everyone searching for "fake" believes that Mr Trump's account isn't real. They might also be looking for the reason that the President includes the word "real" in his handle, despite there apparently being no reason to.
Mr Trump does appear to own the actual @DonaldTrump handle, without the real placed in front of it. That account uses the same pictures as Mr Trump's main account, and exists only to refer them to it – both its bio and the only tweet posted from it send people to @realDonaldTrump.
There are a range of Twitter accounts that more or less obviously impersonate the President. Many of those do so by making themselves look as much like the real ones as possible – swapping letters around, for instance – and then posting satirical messages.
Searches for "donald trump fake" surged at the time of the election, according to Google Trends. They then picked up around the inauguration, and interest has dropped off slightly but is still very strong.
